Read full article on original website
Related
Is This an Eerie Face on Side of a Building in Galveston, Texas?
Halloween may be over but I have to tell you about the mysterious face on the side of a building in Galveston, Texas. The eerie face first appeared in 2002, when some paranormal investigators went to the site to investigate but were escorted off the property by police. The University...
From the desk of Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas City
Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas CityCity of Texas City. What a Journey it has been so far! I have learned so much about our city... and even more about myself! In just TWO YEARS, under the current administration.
iheart.com
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
12newsnow.com
Four children adopted into their forever homes in Orange County
November is National Adoption Month. The courtroom of Judge Mandy Rodgers was packed with people waiting to complete their families.
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner diagnosed with cancer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Railroad worker dies after explosion on tracks caused by fuel near Old Town Spring, officials say
Fire marshals confirm that a crew was doing hot work on the rail line when a fuel gas ignited, causing an explosion.
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
Our properties have different hours this weekend to accommodate the bikers
Our properties have different hours this weekend to accommodate the bikers. See the full list here, we will return to our normal hours on Monday, November 7th. 1892 Bishop's Palace: Closed Friday and Saturday, November 4-5.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
Black and young voters missing from Harris County polls
The youth and African Americans who appear to be skipping this election are voters that political science professor says typically swing Democrat.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Click2Houston.com
Chambers County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Chambers County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Chambers County. You can find more information about the Chambers County...
Main lanes closed on US 290 at SH-99 Grand Parkway after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler and RV
Heads up, drivers! Expect delays Saturday morning after a crash caused all the eastbound main lanes to close on U.S. 290 at Grand Parkway.
MySanAntonio
McElroy Estates to offer affordable luxury homes in Port Arthur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chuck McElroy’s vision to provide Port Arthur with affordable luxury housing is taking shape. McElroy, a Port Arthur native and current CEO of Provision Developments, is overseeing McElroy Estates, a 46-home development for those wanting to buy a home in his hometown, whether that potential home buyer's a refinery worker or a single parent with multiple children.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
Comments / 0