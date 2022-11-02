ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
VALLEJO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

3 structures damaged in Roseville fire

A quick response by firefighters resulted in multiple structures being extinguished from fire and saved from further damage Friday. Early Friday evening, four engines from the Roseville Fire Department weee dispatched to the community of Roseville Heights along with two truck teams and two Battalion units to a reported residential structure fire.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
PLYMOUTH, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway

The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
PENRYN, CA
CBS Sacramento

"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion

SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electricity police? SMUD customer sues utility, claims they provided personal information to authorities

SACRAMENTO — A new lawsuit says police are going to people's homes without a warrant just because they use a lot of electricity. The tactic is used to search for illegal marijuana gardens.Tonight we're getting answers on how it appears some innocent people are being snared in this drug dragnet."We feel violated," said Alfonso Nguyen, a homeowner in Sacramento County.Nguyen said Sacramento County sheriff's deputies have come to his family's home twice thinking he was illegally growing marijuana."They come at me as if I was a criminal," he said.Deputies found no cannabis and Nguyen said the only reason he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

One injured in vehicle roll-over in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured after a vehicle rolled over in Valley Springs Wednesday night, Calaveras Coordinated Fire said. The fire department said it, along with CalFire and American Legion Ambulance, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Lime Creek Road and Highway 12. According to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No easy way about it": Auburn school district forced to close doors to 2 campuses

AUBURN — Schools in Auburn will be closing their doors as Placer County is forcing the Auburn Union School District to consolidate its five campuses down to three after financial projections show the district won't last if money can't be saved.Students and teachers walked out of Rock Creek Elementary Thursday afternoon. Some told us they can't imagine what it would be like to never walk through these doors again.It's a future this school is facing. A dedicated teacher there calls her classroom home."This is a really tightknit family," teacher Rachel Barrios said.For 23 years, Barrios has taught at Rock Creek...
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after vehicle collision in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON)– 27 year old motorcyclist is seriously injured after a vehicle collision in Napa. At 11: 38 pm Napa Central Dispatch received a call about a vehicle and motorcycle collision on Main Street at G Street. According to police, the motorcyclist was found on the scene suffering from major injuries next to his […]
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy