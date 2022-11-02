Police identify Alabama couple murdered in Tuesday burglary; children in home physically unharmed

The identities of the man and woman who were found shot to death in an Alabama house have been identified.

Decatur, Alabama, police said they were called to a burglary in progress at a residence at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, where police found Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police have not said how the victims may be related.

But police said juveniles found inside the home during the burglary and shooting were not physically harmed.

Police said they are searching for a suspect.