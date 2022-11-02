ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead in truck with shoelace around her neck after teen allegedly hits semitruck and flees

 3 days ago
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found a dead body in a truck bed as they searched for information following a minor car accident.

According to the Macomb County prosecutor, on Thursday, Oct. 27, Stephen Freeman was reportedly driving a truck when he collided with a semitruck and then fled on foot. Officers from the Roseville Police Department arrived and looked through the vehicle for information about the driver. While doing so, they found a deceased female’s body.

She was positively identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz.

Freeman was ultimately located and arrested Sunday, Oct. 30, on charges of receiving and concealing a body, and concealing the death of an individual. His bond was set at $75,000, and he was referred to the Macomb County Community Corrections "for a report from the dual diagnosis program."

The Detroit Free Press reports County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox noted Seitz’s body had "obvious signs of strangulation," including a shoelace tied around her neck. Freeman is reportedly a person of interest in connection with Seitz’s death, but he has not been officially charged with anything yet.

Freeman was reportedly homeless and had recently been receiving treatment for substance abuse.

