ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Recruits Friends to Seemingly Shade Ex Jaylan Mobley

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbnZp_0iwNvLZQ00
MTV (2)

Holding grudges? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seemingly shaded her ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley three weeks after they called off their engagement.

Leah, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 2, to post a video of herself walking and smiling at the camera. “I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex,” text on the screen read as she zoomed in on her face.

Several clips followed of the MTV star’s friends aggressively taking plates off of tables, while some of the women even pushed the plates off the separate tables.

Leah posted the video just three weeks after she announced she called off her engagement to Jaylan, 25, on October 11.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the former couple said in a joint statement to In Touch. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMy6o_0iwNvLZQ00
Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah previously revealed that the U.S. Army Officer popped the question in August during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

Months before the proposal, the pair took a major step in their relationship by purchasing a new house together in April. At the time, In Touch exclusively revealed that the house was bought in Jaylan’s name.

While Jaylan was spotted moving his belongings out of the house in October, Leah is expected to remain in the home with her daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Corey Simms, and Adalyn, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Before confirming their engagement, Leah exclusively spoke to In Touch about how her daughters adjusted to living with Jaylan. “It just happened naturally,” she said during a video interview in August. “I think that if it would’ve happened any other way, maybe we would’ve reevaluated everything and talked to each other about it.”

She also shared her thoughts on having kids with Jaylan. “All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” the West Virginia native said. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”

Comments / 8

Maria Alonso
2d ago

Wow! Why shade him? Remember you’ve 3 daughter who soon are going to be teenagers you wouldn’t want any guy shade them. Especially, you’ve a daughter with disability.

Reply
6
Kathy Herson
3d ago

I just think she didn't want to stay with a African-American it looked bad on her that's what I think but I thought they look like a cute couple and he's a very good looking man. but her loss.

Reply(1)
8
plumoriginal
2d ago

I didn't even recognize her.Soon it will be Teen Grandma. can't believe this is still on

Reply
9
Related
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Speaks out About Ending Engagement With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is "refocusing and transitioning" into her next chapter following the end of the Teen Mom star's engagement to former fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The MTV star took to Twitter Monday to address speculation over the end of her relationship following a report from The Sun claiming Mobley was unfaithful.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy