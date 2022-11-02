Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve

The Eagles are placing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss four games minimum with a high ankle sprain.

Davis has started five games this season, logging 14 tackles and playing a pivotal role in the Eagles only allowing 4.7 yards per play.

With Davis out, Marlon Tuipulotu and Milton Williams will see an increase in playing time, and the earliest he could return would be the Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.