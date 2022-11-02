Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Yardbarker
Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best
Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
atozsports.com
Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
Eagles DT achieved extremely rare statistical feat against Texans
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is redefining efficiency in the workplace. Hargrave was a monster on Thursday against the Houston Texans, getting to Texans quarterback Davis Mills for three sacks in Philly’s 29-17 win. The three sacks were part of seven combined tackles for Hargrave on the day.
Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14: Numbers that told the story
Notre Dame played far and away their best game of the 2022 season Saturday night as they destroyed No. 4 Clemson 35-14. The win officially makes Notre Dame bowl eligible as dates with Navy, Boston College, and USC remain before the season’s end. Notre Dame clearly dominated on the...
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans
HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
