ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best

Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans

HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy