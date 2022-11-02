Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past
Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights
It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.
Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro
Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...
Reby Hardy Blasts CM Punk In Brutal Fashion
CM Punk shocked fans after he came back to pro wrestling last year at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Things didn’t go as planned for the Second City Saint, as he has now become public enemy #1. In fact, even Reby Hardy absolutely hates him now. Matt Hardy recently...
WWE Planning ‘UFC Style’ Locker Room Presentation For Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has been one of the main attractions of WWE television since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third WWE match so far. There was also an active plan to have a UFC style looker room look for Logan.
Jake Paul Promises To Make The Bloodline ‘Bleed Their Own Blood’ At WWE Crown Jewel
Jake Paul is one of the most well-known names in professional boxing. Fans began to wonder when Jake would emerge when his brother Logan Paul joined WWE. Jake, however, made his long-awaited appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference. The major match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is...
AEW Reveals Bracket For World Title Eliminator Tournament During Rampage
AEW announced a World Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the next challenger to the winner between Jon Moxley and MJF for the world title at Full Gear. The company revealed the tournament bracket during Rampage this week. AEW announced that eight competitors will compete against each other in the single-elimination...
