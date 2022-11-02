Read full article on original website
Related
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to Earth on Friday, but it’s unknown exactly when or where it will come down. According to a report from space.com, the space junk in question comes...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0