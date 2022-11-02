Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Justice Thomas, emails reveal
(The Hill) – Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor, emails show. Against the wishes of conservative lawyer John Eastman, a federal district court...
Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D)...
House Judiciary GOP charts course for FBI, DOJ probes in 1,050-page report
(The Hill) – Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released a lengthy staff report Friday on alleged politicization and anti-conservative bias in the FBI and Department of Justice, a document that will serve as a road map for more probes of the agencies if the GOP wins control of the House in next week’s midterm elections.
House GOP prepares to sharpen focus on Hunter Biden business dealings
House Republicans are wasting little time jumping headfirst into probes involving the business dealings of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the Biden family if they win a majority in next week’s midterm elections. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, the panel set to lead the probes if...
Biden touts student loan forgiveness plan during New Mexico stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden traveled to the Western U.S. on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of the midterm elections. At his first stop, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden touted the benefits of his student debt relief plan. He is also scheduled to headline a rally for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — who is trying to fend off Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.
Kari Lake says she ‘never made light’ of Pelosi attack, blames ‘creative editing’
(The Hill) — Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake defended widely criticized comments she recently made that appeared to joke about the recent attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she “never made light” of the incident. Lake also told The Daily Mail that...
Schumer predicts Democrats will hold Senate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday predicted that Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress in next week’s midterm elections. “It’s tight,” Schumer told the Associated Press, but added, “I believe Democrats will hold the Senate and maybe even pick up seats.”
Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US illegally: DHS
(The Hill) — The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is in the country illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged...
Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he’s taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him. Biden will be joined by...
Oprah Winfrey’s support of Fetterman highlighted in new ad from Democratic super PAC
(The Hill) – A Democratic super PAC has launched a new ad showcasing Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate race over Republican Mehmet Oz, who appeared often on her hit daytime show. The ad, from the Senate Majority PAC,...
Misinformation and the midterms: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America’s politics.
What will Republicans do if they win control of Congress?
NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – Midterm elections are just days away and recent polling shows Republicans have a good chance of taking control of Congress. But what happens if they do?. Both parties have been focused on campaigning in the final stretch until Election Day. Many political experts are predicting a...
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
(AP) – A judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided with the League of Women Voters of Missouri...
