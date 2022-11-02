ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

Dennis Shelton, Jr.

Dennis Shelton, Jr., 79, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away on October 29, 2022. Dennis was born on May 19, 1943, in Wharton, Texas, to parents Lillie Mae (Williams) Shelton and Dennis Shelton Sr. He attended Houston Worthing High School where he was a member of the ROTC, Press Club, Esquire...
COLDSPRING, TX
Katherine “Kathy” Jane Thornton

Katherine “Kathy” Jane Thornton, 69, of Hull, Texas, gained her wings into Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hermann TMC in Houston, Texas. Kathy was born on July 4, 1953 to the late Jesse Taylor and Nannie Lee Fregia in Liberty, Texas. Kathy is preceded in...
HULL, TX
Jose Silas Quintero-Rios

Jose Silas Quintero-Rios was born in Mexico on January 4, 1948, to parents, Calixto Quintero and Artemia Martinez Quintero. He went to his Heavenly Home in Cleveland, Texas on October 27, 2022, at the age of 74. He was a Man of God and a retired pastor after many years...
CLEVELAND, TX
Bobby Ray Tullis

Bobby Ray Tullis, 88, of Splendora, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1933, in Russellville, Alabama, to Robert Clifton Tullis and Pearl Mae Newman Tullis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Bobby was also preceded in...
SPLENDORA, TX
Liberty County firefighter injured in crash

A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Liberty County courts moving to new jury reporting system

Responding to a county court at law jury summons just got a little easier thanks to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office and new Odyssey software through Tyler Technology. “When we got the Tyler Technology software, one component was Odyssey jury software for people who receive a jury summons. People are summoned to jury duty through a letter sent to them by mail. In this is a card that they must bring with them on the day of court. Once they arrive for court, we then have to get them signed in, which is very time consuming and requires a County Clerk employee to enter their information into the system,” said Liberty County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers. “Now everyone can fill out the information online by using the bar code on their summons and logging in through a website using their cell phones.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

