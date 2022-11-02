ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

3d ago

I don't trust our government, let's have them publicly televised so we all can learn what has been happening behind the American people's back.

The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...

