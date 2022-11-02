Read full article on original website
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
hcmc-tn.org
Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation to Host Seventh Annual Casino Night Presented by HAT Law Firm
Paris, TN – — The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation will host its seventh annual Casino Night fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. This year’s event is in a whole new location with a new look, feel, and fun!. The event presented by HAT...
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
WBBJ
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
WBBJ
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
WBBJ
Jim Albert Webb
Jim Albert Webb was born on November 19, 1936 at his home in Covington, TN to the late Albert Wooten and Lorene Carver Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022 in his daughter’s home with her by his side. Jim was the fourth child born to the Webb family out of twelve. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Laura, Bill, Mary Francis, Annie Ruth, Martha Jean, Vickie (Squeaky), Bob, and most recently, Joe, who passed away just a little over 24 hours before Jim.
radionwtn.com
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
radionwtn.com
Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
WBBJ
Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton
Services for Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The family will receive...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
WBBJ
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
WBBJ
Mrs. Tiketia Currie
Mrs. Tiketia Currie was born on June 21, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on October 26, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
WBBJ
Group organizes “Before Thanksgiving” dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is coming early to the Jackson community thanks to organizers connected to the GT Productionz. This community gathering hopes to bring a family-style meal to those who may not have the opportunity to attend a dinner on the holiday. Some volunteers that the company work...
