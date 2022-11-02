Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
6 Interesting Facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass
Angelenos will take to the polls this coming Tuesday to decide on a series of races that will impact the future of the city, state and nation. No race is more consequential for the City of Los Angeles than the election of the next mayor, who will replace the current termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti. Developer Rick Caruso will face off against Karen Bass in the tight race. Bass, an LA native, has a long resume of political experience. Here are six Interesting facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass:
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
L.A. Weekly
Social Equity Fight Continues as Gorilla Rx Turns One
As Gorilla Rx celebrates one year as a retail model for the possibilities of L.A.’s social equity program, most of those who attempted to take part in the program still linger in limbo with a likely action against a proven anti-Black city council likely. Despite these troubles, this tale...
knock-la.com
Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis
On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
mediafeed.org
$10M ‘house of sin’ in Hollywood has its own casino & night club
An 8-story Hollywood Hills home with eclectic interiors and a party-ready setup is looking for its newest fun-loving owners. With a unique set of amenities — that include a two-story nightclub, a games room with casino tables, and a grotto with a jacuzzi — the house looks like it jumped right out of an MTV Cribs episode.
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
jewishrhody.com
In L.A., a colossal synagogue addition
Igrew up at Congregation B’nai B’rith, the oldest Jewish congregation in Los Angeles, founded in 1862. Having erected its third home, on Wilshire Boulevard, in 1929, at a cost of $1.4 million, it has been known ever since as the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Its domed sanctuary, built in a historical revival style, makes it an architectural cousin to Providence’s Temple Emanu-El, which was dedicated two years earlier.
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
beverlypress.com
Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.
“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
foxla.com
LAPD captain helped former CBS CEO cover up harassment claims: Prosecutors
LOS ANGELES - CBS and former president/CEO Les Moonves will pay $30.5 million for conspiring to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves from investors, regulators and the public — an effort that was abetted by an unidentified Los Angeles police captain, the New York Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
