Rundown Kreeps Feel Rage: Richard Lamas of L.A. punk trio Rundown Kreeps told us about his Rage Against the Machine experience. Richard Lamas: I’ve been actively attending live music events since I was about 10 years old. In my opinion, experiencing music live is therapeutic. There aren’t many similar opportunities in this life that allow for a crowd to connect on such a human level. In my lifetime I’ve been lucky enough to witness true craft unify complete strangers. Artists like Social Distortion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar & Streetlight Manifesto are definitely honorable mentions for this topic (to name a very few). But to me, there’s one gig that stands taller than the rest. This is the story of when I witnessed Rage Against The Machine.
Shoe Palace Launches An Exclusive Collection Dedicated To TV's Friends!

Friends is easily one of the most important television shows in history. Despite debuting nearly 30 years ago, Friends still has millions of fans watching the show worldwide via television reruns, streaming services, and home media. Shoe Palace has just released a brand new apparel collection dedicated to the television classic.
Plastic Jesus' First-Ever Solo Art Show Guilty Pleasures Spans Four Days

Through recent years of recognition for his controversial and striking work, Plastic Jesus has garnered international attention and popularity from his spectacular pieces. His work satirically uncovers real-world societal issues in the world today. As his work grows and gains further appreciation, new opportunities have surfaced for the talented artist.
