Rundown Kreeps Feel Rage: Richard Lamas of L.A. punk trio Rundown Kreeps told us about his Rage Against the Machine experience. Richard Lamas: I’ve been actively attending live music events since I was about 10 years old. In my opinion, experiencing music live is therapeutic. There aren’t many similar opportunities in this life that allow for a crowd to connect on such a human level. In my lifetime I’ve been lucky enough to witness true craft unify complete strangers. Artists like Social Distortion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar & Streetlight Manifesto are definitely honorable mentions for this topic (to name a very few). But to me, there’s one gig that stands taller than the rest. This is the story of when I witnessed Rage Against The Machine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO