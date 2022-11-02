Read full article on original website
‘There’s no respect’: England’s Beth Mead will not support Qatar World Cup
The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration
The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference. Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.
Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus
Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
2022 Qatar World Cup: Jurgen Klopp And Gary Neville Speak - Responsibility Of Media And Journalists
The hosting of the 2022 in Qatar has caused nothing but controversy since it has been revealed. However, despite there being clear corruption and immoral ramifications, the tournament goes ahead with countless media companies making millions off of it. Yesterday, Jurgen Klopp was questioned whether the players will be doing...
Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Sparks usually fly when these two collide. Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Sunderland Stats: Did any players do themselves any favours in disappointing Cardiff defeat?
It was a grim afternoon for Sunderland as they lost 1-0 to Cardiff, but the statistics from players' individual performances make interesting reading.
Lucas Moura is playing through the pain as he bids to solve Tottenham's striker crisis... with Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski all sidelined, the Brazilian is stepping up when it counts for Antonio Conte
Lucas Moura is ready to solve Tottenham's striker crisis but is still playing through the pain of the heel injury that ruled him out for two months earlier this season. 'I'm happy because I'm back and I can help the team,' said Moura. 'It's difficult to get my best form in just a few games but, step by step, I will get there.
Tottenham star Son Heung-min in line to make World Cup after successful surgery for eye socket fractures
SON HEUNG-MIN has been handed a boost for his World Cup dream after undergoing successful eye surgery. The Tottenham ace underwent a procedure earlier this week in order to stabilise a fracture in his left eye socket that he received during the 2-1 victory over Marseille. While competing for a...
Son Heung-Min surgery successful, with hopes of World Cup participation
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had surgery on Friday to repair the bones around his eye, which were fractured in four places after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match. The injury was severe enough that there was some question as to whether Son, the South Korea team captain and best player, would be able to participate for his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann On Decision Not To Award Inter Penalty For Sadio Mane Handball: “VAR Review Took Too Long”
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann felt that the VAR check on the handball incident in his team’s Champions League match against Inter on Tuesday took too long. Speaking in a press conference, as reported by FCInterNews, the German coach gave his thoughts on the incident and on VAR in general.
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.
