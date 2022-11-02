ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
Yardbarker

Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference. Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.
The Independent

Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Sparks usually fly when these two collide. Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.
Daily Mail

Lucas Moura is playing through the pain as he bids to solve Tottenham's striker crisis... with Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski all sidelined, the Brazilian is stepping up when it counts for Antonio Conte

Lucas Moura is ready to solve Tottenham's striker crisis but is still playing through the pain of the heel injury that ruled him out for two months earlier this season. 'I'm happy because I'm back and I can help the team,' said Moura. 'It's difficult to get my best form in just a few games but, step by step, I will get there.
SB Nation

Son Heung-Min surgery successful, with hopes of World Cup participation

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had surgery on Friday to repair the bones around his eye, which were fractured in four places after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match. The injury was severe enough that there was some question as to whether Son, the South Korea team captain and best player, would be able to participate for his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this month.
SB Nation

November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.

