Safeguarding Aging Infrastructure with Industrial IoT

Building owners can ensure the safety of their assets by installing IoT sensors that continuously monitor the health of the structures. Built structures face a myriad of weather conditions throughout their lifetimes. These can include brutally cold winters, hurricanes with coastal flooding, or extreme heat combined with high humidity. As buildings age, their structure can weaken due to exposure to a variety of conditions. Metal rebars that hold a concrete foundation together may deteriorate due to salt ion penetration or tectonic plates shifting deep within the earth may cause a structure to settle differently from its original construction, causing cracking in concrete.
ContainerPort Group Launches Expedited Services

CLEVELAND, Ohio – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a transportation organization specializing in intermodal drayage and logistics, announced the launch of its Expedited Services team, as part of its larger Logistics unit. The Expedited Services team will focus on finding solutions to move customer-critical containers that are not easily accessible or otherwise detained at rail yards and container yards across the country.
Industrial Metaverse to Accerlate IoT New Report

Manufacturers among first to benefit from convergence of physical and virtual processes to improve product-design cycles. Manufacturers among first to benefit from convergence of physical and virtual processes to improve product-design cycles and factory of the future initiatives. AR/VR, digital twins, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics poised...
Dispatch Delivers Route Efficiency Solutions

Dispatch saves its drivers time through route optimization. Leading B2B industrial last-mile delivery company Dispatch is proving valuable to its network of independent drivers with route optimization software and an easy-to-use platform, which reduces delivery time for drivers and customers. Dispatch optimizes logistics for industrial industries that beneﬁt from keeping...
TEI Study Found 304% ROI for Manufacturers Using Assent

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months.
Jamco Augmented Reality Technology

Much-needed product maintenance training for aerospace industry. A partnership between Jamco America, an established commercial aircraft interior and services provider, Object Theory, an early pioneer in mixed reality, –– has created a new training tool for efficient maintenance service to support customer needs. The augmented reality (AR) technology developed through this partnership provides a much-needed advancement in product maintenance training for the aerospace industry.
Enhancing Safety of Composite Pipes for Oil & Gas Sites

Graphene nanotubes facilitate the use of composite pipes at high-risk facilities, boosting safety by reducing spark risk. The working loading of nanotubes is hundreds of times lower than that of carbon black, and they grant permanent anti-static properties in contrast to liquid agents. The technology works with most resin types...

