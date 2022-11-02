Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona good for player and club - LaLiga president Javier Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said it would be good for both Lionel Messi and Barcelona if the Argentina captain plays for his former club again. Messi, whose performances for Barca and Argentina won him seven Ballon d'Or awards, left after 21 years in August 2021 with the club struggling financially.
Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?
Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
SkySports
Erling Haaland describes penalty as 'one of the most nervous moments in my life' as Manchester City defeat Fulham
Erling Haaland admitted his 95th-minute penalty against Fulham was "one of the most nervous moments in my life" as Pep Guardiola hailed how his Manchester City side channelled their anger to move top of the Premier League. Haaland emerged from the bench to score an injury-time penalty as 10-man City...
Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus
Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Where Man Utd’s 2003 invincible youth team are now, including Chris Eagles, Gerard Pique and Tom Heaton
MANCHESTER UNITED remain a club in transition as Erik ten Hag is tasked with the latest part of the ongoing rebuild job. The Red Devils have not lifted the famous trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2012-13. But there is another competition they used to dominate that...
SkySports
Alisson Becker exclusive interview: Brazil international opens up on Liverpool's struggles and Claudio Taffarel's influence
In the first-floor reception area of Liverpool's Kirkby training centre, Alisson Becker is posing for photographs with the club's player of the month award for October. It says something about the side's recent performances that their goalkeeper is the man collecting the prize. Alisson has been busy. Far busier than he or Liverpool would have liked.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
SkySports
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
SkySports
Europa League play-off draw: Manchester United to learn fate, Arsenal wait for last-16 draw in February
With Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla potential opponents, here's all you need to know as Manchester United await the draw for the Europa League play-offs. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
SkySports
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
fourfourtwo.com
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
Yardbarker
Blow for Juventus as Zidane’s next destination is revealed
Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Juventus as a possible replacement for Max Allegri. The Frenchman is one of the most decorated managers in the world even though he has not been a manager for long. His only job has been two stints at Real Madrid and...
MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.
SkySports
Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues
Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
SkySports
Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'
New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought. The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal. Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned...
