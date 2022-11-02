ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?

Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
The Independent

Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
SkySports

Alisson Becker exclusive interview: Brazil international opens up on Liverpool's struggles and Claudio Taffarel's influence

In the first-floor reception area of Liverpool's Kirkby training centre, Alisson Becker is posing for photographs with the club's player of the month award for October. It says something about the side's recent performances that their goalkeeper is the man collecting the prize. Alisson has been busy. Far busier than he or Liverpool would have liked.
Yardbarker

Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”

Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
fourfourtwo.com

Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed

Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
Yardbarker

Blow for Juventus as Zidane’s next destination is revealed

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Juventus as a possible replacement for Max Allegri. The Frenchman is one of the most decorated managers in the world even though he has not been a manager for long. His only job has been two stints at Real Madrid and...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.
SkySports

Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues

Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy