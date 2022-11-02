Read full article on original website
Judy Ward
3d ago
I voted today and it would have been better if I could have used red pen
Reply(6)
12
Related
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents -- one sitting and two former -- descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Senate race: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes down to the wire
MILWAUKEE - With Election Day less than three days away, Wisconsin's candidates for U.S. Senate are using the time left to fight for your vote. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson neck and neck with Democratic challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It found Johnson two points ahead of Barnes, which is within the margin of error.
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is ‘dedicated to serving this country’
Washington CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected...
Opinion: It's not OK for armed election deniers to intimidate voters
Norman Eisen and Taylor Redd write that two court cases in Arizona and Michigan illustrate that the courts, just as they did with challenges during the 2020 election, will continue to enforce the law to protect voting rights and the election system.
WSAW
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
milwaukeecourieronline.com
I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
wpr.org
Is 'democracy on the ballot' in Wisconsin? Here's how voting rules could change under GOP control
Less than two weeks before Election Day, former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee to deliver closing arguments for Wisconsin Democrats in the midterm elections. Speaking to a packed high school gymnasium, he had Democrats roaring as he talked about the economy, abortion rights and helping people pay their bills.
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough.
spectrumnews1.com
New exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: 3 reasons why Republicans have momentum
MILWAUKEE — With just five days to go until the Midterm elections, a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows the biggest statewide races in Wisconsin to be tighter than ever. In the race for governor, incumbent Tony Evers has a two-point advantage over Republican Tim Michels, with 47%...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden's remarks are "outrageous and divorced from reality" and suggesting it's "time he learn a lesson."
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
Daily Cardinal
New Marquette poll shows tightened Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate race
A new Marquette Law School Poll shows a tightened race for the two major Wisconsin elections. Of likely voters polled between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, Marquette finds the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and newcomer Republican Tim Michels to be a dead heat — each with 48% support. Independent Joan Beglinger and undecided voters capture the remaining individuals polled.
Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state."Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll...
spectrumnews1.com
New Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows a majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction
MILWAUKEE — A majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Nearly one-third of likely voters, 31%, feel the Badger State is on the right track, while 51% said it is not. Among those...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Evers in Superior for Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spent Friday traveling the Northland as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour as he seeks re-election next week. He rallies with supporters at UW-Superior and encouraged them to get out the vote. Evers faces a tough race...
2022 Midterms: Senate Races Heat Up as Election Day Draws Closer
Michael Smerconish talks with top political reporters from Nevada, Arizona and Utah about some of the most pivotal races in the West.
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 20