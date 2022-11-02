ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 120

Virginia Beers-Wileman
2d ago

This increase doesn't make any difference. My medicare is going up, my rent will increase and so will my prescriptions. It doesn't help. After it's all said and done I might have a dollar increase but with all the other prices going up it doesn't matter.

Reply(15)
34
Mary Baddick
2d ago

I never listen to anything that Joe Biden says because it's nothing but stretching stories about his life or some other propaganda coming out of his mouth so he only reads what's on the prompter also

Reply(1)
30
Luis Rodriguez
2d ago

Of course they deleted their tweet cause they got caught in lying to the American people. Nothing new that this administration does. Is constantly lie to us.

Reply(1)
27
Related
The List

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
RadarOnline

Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp

Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars."Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."While his speech was compelling, his actions that...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy