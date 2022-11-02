ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Women’s soccer eliminated in tragic fashion

Heartbreaking is an understatement to describe the end of the Plattsburgh women’s soccer season. The Cardinals fell to the fifth seeded Oswego Lakers (9-5-4) 0-1 after two overtime periods at home in the first round of the SUNYAC Playoffs. “It still feels not real,” graduate student Allison Seidman said....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

New partnership helps more than 1,600 youth athletes find a place to play over the winter

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history

Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

North Country ski resorts race to hire before season starts

MALONE, N.Y. — When it's 60 degrees and sunny outside, the weather isn't doing much to help people get into the winter mindset. "Right now (Mother Nature is) giving us some beautiful sun and warm weather which we're hoping turns a little cooler so we can start up the snow guns and make snow and get the season started," said Bruce Monette, at Titus Mountain.
MALONE, NY
VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
BURLINGTON, VT

