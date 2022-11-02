Read full article on original website
cardinalpointsonline.com
Women’s soccer eliminated in tragic fashion
Heartbreaking is an understatement to describe the end of the Plattsburgh women’s soccer season. The Cardinals fell to the fifth seeded Oswego Lakers (9-5-4) 0-1 after two overtime periods at home in the first round of the SUNYAC Playoffs. “It still feels not real,” graduate student Allison Seidman said....
mynbc5.com
No. 2 CVU huge second set gives RedHawks momentum to eliminate No. 3 Rice
HINESBURG, Vt. — A sellout crowd brought more than enough energy to power the semi-final No. 2 Champlain Valley Union High School as they defeated No. 3 Rice Memorial High School in five sets to advance to their sixth straight state championship game. It was a back-and-forth affair, with...
colchestersun.com
Colchester boys soccer is going to the championship! Here's what you need to know.
NORWICH — The Colchester boys varsity soccer team is headed to the Division I state championship this Sunday. The Lakers will take on South Burlington High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Norwich University. Colchester previously won the D1 championships in 1988 and 2013. The two...
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
mynbc5.com
New partnership helps more than 1,600 youth athletes find a place to play over the winter
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.
mynbc5.com
Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history
Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
mynbc5.com
Section VII Class C football championship set for rematch between Saranac Central and Saranac Lake High School
SARANAC, N.Y. — The last three times Saranac Central High School and Saranac Lake High School have faced on the gridiron, all three matchups have been decided in overtime. It’s fair to say that narrative won’t be too much different in the Section VII Class C championship.
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont musician Noah Kahan reflects on new album, 'Stick Season,' during international tour
Noah Kahan is topping charts and selling out every venue he’s scheduled to play in. He also happens to call Vermont home. The 25-year-old Strafford native played four nights at Higher Ground in South Burlington this past weekend after releasing his third studio album, titled "Stick Season." The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.
mynbc5.com
North Country ski resorts race to hire before season starts
MALONE, N.Y. — When it's 60 degrees and sunny outside, the weather isn't doing much to help people get into the winter mindset. "Right now (Mother Nature is) giving us some beautiful sun and warm weather which we're hoping turns a little cooler so we can start up the snow guns and make snow and get the season started," said Bruce Monette, at Titus Mountain.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
mynbc5.com
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
Montpelier police chief resigns; takes police director position in Kansas
Police Departments across the state of Vermont are doing more with less statewide. And this week, the capitol city’s police department was made aware it would be without a police chief come 2023. When Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete made his way to Vermont’s capital over two years ago, police departments across the country […]
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
mynbc5.com
Burlington selects new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Kimberly Carson as the city’s new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Wednesday following a nationwide search to fill the role. "I'm at a point of my career where I can really choose where I...
mynbc5.com
Special vote could expand broadband access to residents in Chittenden County
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A special election ballot item could widen broadband internet access for Vermonters across the state. Other areas of Vermont have already begun tackling the problem but Chittenden County could be next in line to connect. "In Williston there are approximately 140 home addresses that don't...
