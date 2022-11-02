PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.

