peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Set To Hold Public Meeting On Aberdeen Pier Replacement Project November 10
GLOUCESTER-County officials in Gloucester will host a public meeting on Thursday, November 10 regarding upgrades to the pier at Aberdeen Creek Wharf. The county received a $112,000 grant from the Virginia Port Authority’s Aid Local Ports Program to replace the two-pier structure. The meeting, which will be held at...
New 64 Interchange Plan Heading Soon to VDOT
New 64 Interchange Plan Heading Soon to VDOT
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
1950s houses to be torn down in Libbie Mill, but some residents say they should be turned into renovated, affordable housing
Driving around the Libbie Mill neighborhood, one can't miss the mid-century-style houses lining Henrico County streets, such as Bethlehem Road and Libbie Avenue. These houses date back to the 1950s, but Libbie Mill-Midtown's developers are in the process of tearing them down.
State agency opens investigation into Hampton Fire Department following Marcella Rd. fire
In a release sent out Thursday, the fire department claimed they were operating fully within the procedural and staffing guidelines laid out by the National Fire Protection Association.
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Police: Driver killed after car flips multiple times on Staples Mill Road
A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a median and flipped multiple times along a busy road in Henrico County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
What VDOT, police have learned about crash that killed Chesterfield father
VSP said the truck carrying the load of I-beams was deemed "overheight" and going at a high rate of speed.
Richmond councilwoman pulls plan to rename Lee Bridge after criticism over proposed replacement
Plans to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge to Belvidere Bridge have been scrapped after opposition over the replacement's link to a plantation mansion in Richmond built by a man who enslaved hundreds of people.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
WAVY News 10
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Another ‘Dream’ court for Norfolk, Lieberman to get …. WAVY News 10. Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike …. WAVY News 10. Several shots fired...
New Richmond cannabis dispensary opens in Carytown
Medical marijuana dispensary Cannabist has opened in the former Need Supply Co. space in Carytown in Richmond.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
Hampton community doesn’t want historic site rezoned for warehouses
"It's an environmental justice issue. You are asking low-income African American, mainly seniors, to bear the burden of any adverse effects that come along with industry,"
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
