KOAT 7
Virgin Galactic 'on track' for commercial flights in 2023
Virgin Galactic hopes to begin commercial flights into suborbital space as soon as next spring, CEO Michael Colglazier told investors at a meeting Thursday to report the corporation's 2022 third-quarter financial results. The once-monthly flights will be aboard VSS Unity, which is launched inflight from the VMS Eve mothership. The...
Investopedia
Virgin Galactic Posts Latest Loss, Says Space Tours on Track for 2023
Virgin Galactic posted a Q3 FY 2022 loss of 55 cents per share, wider than analysts expected. The space flights operator said passenger launches remain on track to return in Q2 2023. Virgin Galactic has been upgrading its spacecraft after tests revealed a possible weakness more than a year ago.
Ars Technica
Virgin Galactic delays development of ship capable of higher flight rate
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic released its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. As one might imagine of a spaceflight company that has not flown since June 2021, the financials are pretty disastrous. The company reported revenue of less than $1 million against losses of more than $146 million. After a...
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Elon Musk appears to order Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his new $78 million Gulfstream G700 jet
Elon Musk appears to have ordered custom Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his latest private jet. He has reportedly ordered a Gulfstream G700 to replace his G650ER jet. A Gulfstream worker shared a picture of the decals with the owner of the @ElonJet Twitter account. Elon Musk appears to have...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
thenationalnews.com
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to travel to space station in February on six-month mission
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, right, is seen for the first time in a SpaceX astronaut suit. He is sitting in a Dragon Crew Capsule during a training session. All photos: Nasa / SpaceX. Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing to launch on a six-month mission to the International...
Digital Trends
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Gizmodo
Watch SpaceX Attempt to Launch a Falcon Heavy for the First Time Since 2019
SpaceX is scheduled to launch a classified payload for the U.S. military on Tuesday morning with a Falcon Heavy—a giant rocket that hasn’t flown in three years. Launches of Falcon Heavy are quite spectacular, and you can catch the action live right here. The classified mission, named USSF-44,...
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for Space Force mission
SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years as part of a U.S. Space Force mission.
SpaceNews.com
Exotrail signs launch agreement with Isar Aerospace
WASHINGTON — Exotrail, a French company developing orbital transfer vehicles, has signed a contract with German launch vehicle developer Isar Aerospace for multiple launches over the next several years. The companies announced Nov. 3 they signed a launch services agreement to launch Exotrail’s spacevan vehicle on Isar’s Spectrum rocket...
SpaceNews.com
Arkisys offers to send U.S. hosted payloads to on-orbit Port
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Arkisys is inviting U.S. companies with Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer funding to test payloads or subsystems in low Earth orbit on the Port, the orbital outpost the Southern California startup is developing. Through a program called Embark, Arkisys is offering...
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ford Hits Back at Tesla
Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
satnews.com
Virgin Galactic signs agreement with Axiom Space for microgravity research
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with Axiom Space to support a microgravity research and training mission — the Virgin Galactic spaceflight, tentatively scheduled for next year, will prepare an Axiom Space astronaut for an upcoming trip to orbit, while conducting microgravity research to supplement the work that astronaut will do on the International Space Station.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year, NASA says
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon...
