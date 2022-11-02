ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAT 7

Virgin Galactic 'on track' for commercial flights in 2023

Virgin Galactic hopes to begin commercial flights into suborbital space as soon as next spring, CEO Michael Colglazier told investors at a meeting Thursday to report the corporation's 2022 third-quarter financial results. The once-monthly flights will be aboard VSS Unity, which is launched inflight from the VMS Eve mothership. The...
Investopedia

Virgin Galactic Posts Latest Loss, Says Space Tours on Track for 2023

Virgin Galactic posted a Q3 FY 2022 loss of 55 cents per share, wider than analysts expected. The space flights operator said passenger launches remain on track to return in Q2 2023. Virgin Galactic has been upgrading its spacecraft after tests revealed a possible weakness more than a year ago.
Ars Technica

Virgin Galactic delays development of ship capable of higher flight rate

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic released its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. As one might imagine of a spaceflight company that has not flown since June 2021, the financials are pretty disastrous. The company reported revenue of less than $1 million against losses of more than $146 million. After a...
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Digital Trends

See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket

SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: China completes its own space station; see it here

China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
SpaceNews.com

Exotrail signs launch agreement with Isar Aerospace

WASHINGTON — Exotrail, a French company developing orbital transfer vehicles, has signed a contract with German launch vehicle developer Isar Aerospace for multiple launches over the next several years. The companies announced Nov. 3 they signed a launch services agreement to launch Exotrail’s spacevan vehicle on Isar’s Spectrum rocket...
SpaceNews.com

Arkisys offers to send U.S. hosted payloads to on-orbit Port

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Arkisys is inviting U.S. companies with Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer funding to test payloads or subsystems in low Earth orbit on the Port, the orbital outpost the Southern California startup is developing. Through a program called Embark, Arkisys is offering...
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
satnews.com

Virgin Galactic signs agreement with Axiom Space for microgravity research

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with Axiom Space to support a microgravity research and training mission — the Virgin Galactic spaceflight, tentatively scheduled for next year, will prepare an Axiom Space astronaut for an upcoming trip to orbit, while conducting microgravity research to supplement the work that astronaut will do on the International Space Station.

