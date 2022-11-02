ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazon Driver In Minnesota Brutally Beat Family Dog

A family from Buffalo Minnesota is missing a member of the family and it has taken a huge toll on everyone including the other dogs who are wondering where their sister dog is. This tragic situation could have been avoided with proper training on the part of the Amazon driver. By the sounds of it, the family lives on the outskirts of town on 8 acres of land and their three dogs roam freely outside.
BUFFALO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy