For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph.

BRYAN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO