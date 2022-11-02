Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers offering $1,500 reward for information on missing girl
The College Station Police Department is actively searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Lauren Isabell Gutierrez. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,500 reward for information regarding her whereabouts. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Brazos County no longer under outdoor burn ban as of Monday
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters lifted the burn ban for Brazos County on Monday. No outdoor burning was allowed while the ban was in effect. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Previously during an Oct. 25 Brazos...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8
Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport. For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org. Brazos County. There are 25 polling voting sites in Brazos County open Tuesday from...
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals
ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day. Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in...
Wanda Watson wins Precinct 4 commissioner race, Duane Peters reelected as county judge
Democrat Wanda Watson will be Brazos County’s next Precinct 4 Commissioner after she defeated Republican Timothy Delasandro, 4,303 votes (54.8%) to 3,549 votes (45.2%). Watson retired after serving as director for the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She has been active in several local boards and volunteer/non-profit organizations, including United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Bryan Independent School District Parent-Teacher Organization. Watson also has served in leadership roles with groups including the NAACP, the TAMU African Professional Organization, the Leadership (Texas) Women’s Board and Leadership Brazos.
Here’s what you need to know about voting in Brazos County
Election Day for the 2022 midterms has arrived and 25 voting sites will be open in Brazos County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at the polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport.
Three out of five College Station bond propositions pass
College Station voters approved three of the proposed $90.4 million city bonds on Tuesday, but rejected two others. Voters rejected about $35 million of the proposed projects. Residents will have a new fire station — number 7 — improvements to Rock Prairie Road East, the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts and more.
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 8
Author Susan Shirk discusses her book, "Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise," at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station). She will talk about how China went from a fragile superpower to global heavyweight with a book signing afterward. Information or to RSVP: bushschoolscowcroft@tamu.edu.
A dramatic entrance: Texas Shakespeare Festival visits BISD theater students
The Texas Shakespeare Festival made a dramatic entrance onto the Rudder High School Performing Arts Center’s stage Monday with their performance of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”. Theater production students from Bryan and Rudder high schools had a front-row seat to the performance, followed by an acting workshop led...
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Extra! Extra! Extra compensation for CSISD employees
College Station school district employees received good news Tuesday night. With 61.2% of voters in approval, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — to increase compensation for district employees has passed. In...
Brazos County results for statewide races
At press time, Charles Schwertner, Republican, was leading Libertarian Tommy Estes in his quest to be reelected as District 5’s state senator. In Brazos County, Schwertner had 38,696 votes (70.1%) to Estes’ 16,470 votes (29.9%). Schwertner has represented Senate District 5 since 2013. Republican John Raney was leading...
Consol falls to top-ranked Cedar Park
Cedar Park, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team, held on for a 46-39 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Mia Teran had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Kateria Gooden added nine points, five rebounds two steals and two blocks. Paris Pavlas had six points and eight rebounds. The Consol JV fell 28-26 in overtime as Addyson Richardson had eight points. Consol’s freshman grabbed a 47-41 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 16 points and Rachel Moran added 11.
volleyball
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid
The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday. Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.
