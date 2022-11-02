ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Narcity

Alberta Got Hit By So Much Snow In A Wild Storm & The Roads Look Awful (VIDEO)

Alberta experienced its first taste of what's to come this winter yesterday as some areas got their first major snowfall of the season and roads up and down the province were so bad. In snowfall warnings, Environment Canada said there would be heavy snowfall and visibility on roads could be...
Narcity

4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year

If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place. A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new...
Narcity

Toronto Tiktoker Shares 5 Reasons Why Billy Bishop Is Way Better Than Pearson (VIDEO)

Flying out of Pearson Airport can be quite a nightmare but oftentimes, there aren't many other options for travelers or frequent flyers. A Toronto Tiktoker said she chooses Billy Bishop over Pearson any time she can and called the island airport "the best airport ever." @Sarahjenkinsxo is based in downtown...
Narcity

We Asked 9 People From Toronto How Much They Make A Year & What They Pay In Rent (VIDEO)

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s how unaffordable living in Toronto has become. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone way up, and the rising cost of groceries and gas isn’t making things any easier. So to better understand how people are making ends meet, Narcity spoke with nine locals to find out how much they make a year to afford a place in Toronto.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
Narcity

Some People Think Canadians Are Considered 'Americans' & Reddit Is 'Very Offended'

Canadians, do you consider yourself American? A recent Reddit thread suggested that some people actually count Canadians as American and it has left Canucks feeling "very offended." In a subreddit called "Ask A Canadian" on Friday, November 4, an American Redditor asked their Canadian counterparts whether they consider their identity...
Narcity

The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000

There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!. The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022. With this campaign,...
Narcity

Quebec's Premier Doesn't Want More Newcomers There & Yes, Language Is The Issue

The feds recently announced some pretty ambitious plans when it comes to immigration in Canada, although not everyone appears to be happy about the news. According to the government's 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada wants to welcome over 1 million new permanent residents over the next three years. Canada plans...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More

Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Weekend & Almost Nowhere Is Safe

This weekend brings bad news for Ontario gas prices, with almost nowhere in the province set to dodge a significant increase. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province will see pump prices rise by 5 cents a litre on Saturday, with most totals leaping up to 177.9 cents per litre, including spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Kitchener, Niagara and Windsor.

