ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth

All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
Athlon Sports

Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners

We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy