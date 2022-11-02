Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance
Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
West Michigan high school football teams battled it out Friday night for district titles.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
247Sports
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Midseason departure of veteran Devyn Ford 'shocked' Penn State RBs coach
Speaking with reporters in late August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider took some extra time to emphasize the value that fourth-year veteran Devyn Ford brought to his room. "I trust him, so I can put him in the game at any time, and that's big for me," Seider...
Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners
We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
Instant takeaways: No. 1 Vols dealt chastening, deafening first loss at No. 3 Georgia
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 1 Tennessee's tough loss at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is 'Changing'
The Penn State coach expects the Big Ten to shift away from its current East-West format.
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 24-3 win over Purdue
On Saturday, Iowa picked up its second straight win as the Hawkeyes took down Purdue, 24-3, in West Lafayette. Iowa is now 5-4 on the year with three games remaining to close out the 2022 regular season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged following the Hawkeyes' victory over the Boilermakers.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
