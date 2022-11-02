ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!

There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
Louisiana architects present awards, NORLI announces leadership class

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 51 people for its annual Regional Leadership Program. The institute educates and connects leaders from across southeast Louisiana to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the greater New Orleans area. Members of the Class of 2023 are: Chad Alfonso, PBF Energy; Keyona...
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way

Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys

Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.

Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
