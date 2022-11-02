Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana architects present awards, NORLI announces leadership class
The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 51 people for its annual Regional Leadership Program. The institute educates and connects leaders from across southeast Louisiana to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the greater New Orleans area. Members of the Class of 2023 are: Chad Alfonso, PBF Energy; Keyona...
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
Her New Orleans cookbook is a history book
Her hands are in history and some really good jambalaya.
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
WDSU
New Orleans man makes it his mission to save history by cataloguing city's street tiles
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents and tourists alike step on a piece of history everyday. New Orleans street tiles are walked by, torn up and cracked to pieces. Most are disappearing. "We have lost 700, almost 800 sets," said Mike Styborski. "Around 17 percent of the tiles we...
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys
Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new garbage haulers shrug off complications, say they'll start Monday as planned
New Orleans’ newly minted garbage contractors say it’s full steam ahead to start picking up trash on Monday, their scheduled start date to begin collections in a huge swath of the city stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East. IV Waste and Waste Pro executives said Friday they...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.
Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
Comments / 0