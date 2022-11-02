ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October

Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.   As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire  that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

