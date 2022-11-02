Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
mynews13.com
Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October
Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
WESH
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
click orlando
Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck
A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard. As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
Action News Jax
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
