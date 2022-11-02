Read full article on original website
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
McKinney City Council Approves Collin McKinney Parkway
McKinney City Council will continue to move forward with a contract to finish Collin McKinney Parkway. On November 1, the council approved a $9.6 million contract for the project. During the November 1 meeting, Assistant Director of Engineering Michael Hebert brought plans forth for the council’s approval. According to city...
City Of McKinney Announced Towne Lake Park’s Renovation Plans
Good news McKinney residents and visitors! On Thursday, November 3, the city announced the approval of a multi-year master plan for a renovation of Towne Lake Park. The new vision includes more trails, a new performance pavilion, new and better access to the lake, illuminated forest areas and the city’s second dog park, all while preserving the park’s natural beauty and signature features.
ntdaily.com
North Lakes recycling center reopens temporarily
The North Lakes recycling center temporarily reopened on Sept. 28 as part of a new solid waste management strategy. The facility is approximately 30 years old and has been in operation ever since the city of Denton started its recycling program. The recycling site was closed for about six weeks due to the construction of the new North Lakes tennis center at the park. With the completion of the parking lot construction, the recycling site is back open to the public but only for a limited time.
Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know
See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
McKinney State of the City event reaffirms future growth, plans
The annual McKinney Chamber of Commerce event State of the City was held Nov. 3 at Christ Fellowship Church. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The McKinney State of the City event on Nov. 3 featured remarks from city government and education leaders that reaffirmed plans for future growth in McKinney. The event,...
Lewisville’s transportation board recommends speed limit decrease on segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A speed limit change for a segment of SH 121 could be enforced after Lewisville’s transportation board approved the recommendation. The Texas Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed study on SH...
Frisco City Council approves rezoning site in west Frisco for office use
Frisco Planning and Zoning Manager Jonathan Hubbard presented the zoning case to Frisco City Council on Nov. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Part of a planned development in west Frisco was rezoned Nov. 1 to include an office district at the southwest corner of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive. Frisco City...
starlocalmedia.com
Take a look at the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park
McKinney is looking ahead to enhancing a park that it considers a gateway to the city. Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, was the subject of renderings presented during Tuesday’s McKinney City Council work session that gave a snapshot of what the future could hold.
Weir: Andy Eads running for reelection as Denton County Judge
With early voting already in progress, and Election Day coming up this Tuesday, November 8th, candidates have been busy meeting with their constituents in person, by email, or on various social media platforms. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who is running for his second term, came over for an interview to talk about issues facing the county going forward, and why he believes voters should approve the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP) bond election that is on the ballot this year. Judge Eads’ bio (below) was taken from www.andyeads.com.
Flower Mound asks Union Pacific to smoothen FM 1171 crossing
The town of Flower Mound has asked Union Pacific Railroad to make more improvements to the FM 1171 railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. UPRR has been conducting a lot of railroad maintenance construction work — and will again Saturday at the Canyon Falls Drive crossing — prompting road closures, detours and traffic issues in Argyle and west Flower Mound over the past several weeks. Part of that construction includes laying asphalt to smooth out the road at the crossings.
Eads: Road improvement program on Nov. 8 ballot
As your Denton County Judge, I want to take this opportunity to provide you with information related to the Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) and its development. Denton County is routinely in the top 10 fastest growing counties in the nation by percentage. Our population grew approximately...
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
Highland Village to hold “Our Village, Our Vision” open house
The city of Highland Village recently announced that it will host an open house community meeting this month to share information about its soon-to-be-updated Comprehensive Plan. The city began the process of updating the master planning documents a little over a year ago, as it nears build-out and is focusing...
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
multifamilybiz.com
The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District
ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
After 26 years, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says goodbye to elected office
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Now in his final weeks on the job, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he won't run for a fifth term. Before his current role spanning 26 years, Whitely was on the Tarrant County ComMissioners Court. His time in office, according to a news release, was characterized by collaboration on a wide range of issues including transportation, efficient government, sustainable communities, higher education, youth and children's issues, support for veterans and military families, and emergency management. On Nov. 4 he gave his final State of the County Address—highlighting the progress during his tenure—and some concerns. A Republican, Whitley said he's...
themonitor.net
Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
