Yellowstone County, MT

Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament

By Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
 3 days ago
Billings West and Senior Advance to Eastern Divisional Championship Game

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Round 2 of Class AA Eastern Divisional Volleyball action! Who will advance to tomorrow's championship? Only one way to find out. Gallatin got the upset yesterday, could they do it again against number 1 Billings West?. Austin Long was a force to be reckoned with in...
BILLINGS, MT
6-Man playoffs: Broadview-Lavina pulls away from Roy-Winifred, moves into semifinals

WINIFRED — Broadview-Lavina took another step toward its state championship goal on Friday with a 47-29 6-Man quarterfinal victory at Roy-Winifred. But the game was a back-and-forth affair early. After an interception by Bodie Donsbach on a tipped pass, Gunnar Knox ran for a 24-yard touchdown to give Roy-Winifred the early lead at 6-0. Broadview-Lavina workhorse Hank Tuszynski then helped propel the Pirates into an 8-6 lead on a 6-yard TD run.
BROADVIEW, MT
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
BILLINGS, MT
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld

Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
BILLINGS, MT
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings

One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
LAUREL, MT
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
Public comments needed for Billings LRTP

The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public input as they update the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is typically changed every four to five years, with the last update in 2018. According to the press release, public comments on the plan help...
BILLINGS, MT

