Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament

Billings West and Senior Advance to Eastern Divisional Championship Game
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Round 2 of Class AA Eastern Divisional Volleyball action! Who will advance to tomorrow's championship? Only one way to find out. Gallatin got the upset yesterday, could they do it again against number 1 Billings West?. Austin Long was a force to be reckoned with in...
Class B playoffs: Defending champion Florence goes on road, takes down Huntley Project
WORDEN — Quarterback Patrick Duchien accounted for four touchdowns Saturday and defending state champion Florence marched back into the semifinals with a 28-6 road win at previously undefeated Huntley Project. Duchien threw a first-quarter touchdown to Zach Dixon, then ran one in himself early in the second quarter. Duchien...
6-Man playoffs: Broadview-Lavina pulls away from Roy-Winifred, moves into semifinals
WINIFRED — Broadview-Lavina took another step toward its state championship goal on Friday with a 47-29 6-Man quarterfinal victory at Roy-Winifred. But the game was a back-and-forth affair early. After an interception by Bodie Donsbach on a tipped pass, Gunnar Knox ran for a 24-yard touchdown to give Roy-Winifred the early lead at 6-0. Broadview-Lavina workhorse Hank Tuszynski then helped propel the Pirates into an 8-6 lead on a 6-yard TD run.
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld
Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings
One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
OPINION: Busier Billings Streets Need Some Very Important Changes
This week has been extremely awful for Billings residents, as two huge incidents caused two deaths on the same exact street on the same exact day. The deaths caused quite the stir in the community regarding the safety of Billings' streets, especially at night. What can the city do about it? As it turns out, they can do quite a lot to improve them.
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
Suspect arrested after shooting BB gun through truck window in Laurel
Pitts said police initially thought the man was still in the residence, but he had apparently snuck out and was caught and arrested nearby.
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
Public comments needed for Billings LRTP
The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public input as they update the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is typically changed every four to five years, with the last update in 2018. According to the press release, public comments on the plan help...
Billings marijuana dispensary owner warns of 'dab' abuse
He says that the products are more concentrated than regular marijuana, much like varying concentrations in prescription drugs and alcohol.
