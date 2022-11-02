ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

When is the Europa League knockout round draw and who has qualified?

The Europa League knockout round draw is nearly here, as the final group stage games determine who will progress to the latter stages of the tournament. Arsenal and Manchester United have booked their places in the draw already, but where they finish in the group could have a huge bearing on which draw they'll enter into.
fourfourtwo.com

How will Spain play at the World Cup?

Spain have been one of the most successful international teams of recent times. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
fourfourtwo.com

Football Manager 2023: The fastest players in FM23

In Football Manager 2023, a need for speed is essential. While pacy players are more commonly associated with the likes of FIFA, having quick players in your attack can unlock tricky defences and switch up the tempo in your game. Leaders are needed in the depth of the squad, while...
fourfourtwo.com

Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed

Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
fourfourtwo.com

Leeds v Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus could get pre-tournament breathers

With the World Cup just two weeks away, there's an easy way for a number of Premier League stars to reduce their injury risk... England (opens in new tab) captain Harry Kane and Brazil (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus are among a host of Premier League stars who could buy themselves a potentially priceless break prior to the World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com

Super-sub Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City with last-gasp penalty

The champions beat Fulham to go top of the Premier League and maintain their 100% record in all competitions this season. Erling Haaland scored a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game to clinch a 2-1 win for 10-man Manchester City (opens in new tab) against Fulham (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp in Jude Bellingham agreement

Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp have decided on Jude Bellingham as their 'all-out' target for next summer. Liverpool have decided upon Jude Bellingham as the club's major target for the 2023 transfer window. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Miguel Almiron's agent reveals transfer interest

Manchester United have shown interest in bringing Miguel Almiron to Old Trafford. That's according to the player's agent, who says that the Red Devils have been in contact in the past. The Paraguayan has been in stunning form for the Magpies this season, with Eddie Howe's side competing for a spot in the top four.
fourfourtwo.com

Gary Neville grilled for Qatar World Cup role by Ian Hislop on Have I Got News for You

Gary Neville hosted Have I Got News For You on Friday night and was given a grilling for his commentary role at Qatar 2022. Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville was given a grilling for accepting a commentary role at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar as he hosted BBC satirical show Have I Got News For You on Friday night.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The former Stoke City forward has been in sensational form recently for the Bundesliga giants, scoring eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions. Choupo-Moting, 33, is...
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona's Gerard Pique starts against Almeria in last-ever match at Camp Nou

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up against Almeria for his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up for the Blaugrana in their LaLiga clash at home to Almeria on Saturday night – his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Pique...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting identified as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are set to turn to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. That's according to outlandish reports that the 33-year-old – last seen in the Premier League struggling at Stoke City – is being lined up as the post-CR7 successor, after a wild career ride following his exit from English football.
fourfourtwo.com

Football Manager 2023: Who should I sign in FM23?

Football Manager 2023 is the most in-depth version of the game yet – here's who to bring into your squad, whatever you're looking for. You've got Football Manager 2023, you've chosen your club and now you're looking to make some signings. The big question is… who are you going to bring into the squad?

Comments / 0

Community Policy