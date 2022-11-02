Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
When is the Europa League knockout round draw and who has qualified?
The Europa League knockout round draw is nearly here, as the final group stage games determine who will progress to the latter stages of the tournament. Arsenal and Manchester United have booked their places in the draw already, but where they finish in the group could have a huge bearing on which draw they'll enter into.
fourfourtwo.com
How will Spain play at the World Cup?
Spain have been one of the most successful international teams of recent times. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023: The fastest players in FM23
In Football Manager 2023, a need for speed is essential. While pacy players are more commonly associated with the likes of FIFA, having quick players in your attack can unlock tricky defences and switch up the tempo in your game. Leaders are needed in the depth of the squad, while...
fourfourtwo.com
How are teams who finish on the same amount of points in the Champions League group stages separated?
At the beginning of the 2021/22 season, UEFA decided to abolish the away goals rule for knockout fixtures in the Champions League, Europa League and newly formed Europa Conference League. However, away goals are actually still used in UEFA competitions as a way to separate two sides, although only during...
fourfourtwo.com
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
fourfourtwo.com
Who is Alejandro Garnacho? Everything you need to know about Manchester United's next big thing
Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is following in a long line of Red Devils youngsters. The club have a rich history of having an academy product on their bench stretching back before even the First World War – so with every new face comes intrigue of who could be the next Charlton, Giggs, Beckham or Scholes.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023 review: Why FM23 might just be the most realistic football game ever
It's incredible how much can be packed into one simulation – and now the world of Football Manager feels even closer to the real football world. This review of Football Manager 2023 was conducted on a MacBook Air using the full game downloaded from Steam. This reviewer has just...
fourfourtwo.com
Leeds v Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus could get pre-tournament breathers
With the World Cup just two weeks away, there's an easy way for a number of Premier League stars to reduce their injury risk... England (opens in new tab) captain Harry Kane and Brazil (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus are among a host of Premier League stars who could buy themselves a potentially priceless break prior to the World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com
Super-sub Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City with last-gasp penalty
The champions beat Fulham to go top of the Premier League and maintain their 100% record in all competitions this season. Erling Haaland scored a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game to clinch a 2-1 win for 10-man Manchester City (opens in new tab) against Fulham (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays up front: Erik ten Hag unleashes bizarre tactical tweak as United chase Real Sociedad
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was an unlikely wide target man in a strange stylistic set-up in the Europa League. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has had a tough season so far. But perhaps he could have reimagined his career in a bizarre Erik ten Hag tweak away to Real Sociedad.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp in Jude Bellingham agreement
Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp have decided on Jude Bellingham as their 'all-out' target for next summer. Liverpool have decided upon Jude Bellingham as the club's major target for the 2023 transfer window. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Miguel Almiron's agent reveals transfer interest
Manchester United have shown interest in bringing Miguel Almiron to Old Trafford. That's according to the player's agent, who says that the Red Devils have been in contact in the past. The Paraguayan has been in stunning form for the Magpies this season, with Eddie Howe's side competing for a spot in the top four.
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in shock retirement: Here's why and what Pique plans to do next
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to retire this weekend at the age of 35. The Catalan legend announced the shock decision on Thursday night on Instagram (opens in new tab) and will have his final match at Camp Nou against Almeria. Nike Barcelona home shirt 2022/23 and Nike Barcelona...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to miss World Cup through injury, England defender confirms
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell says he will focus on a return to fitness for his club after a scan revealed he will miss Qatar 2022. Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has confirmed he will play no part in England's World Cup campaign in Qatar following a scan on his hamstring injury.
fourfourtwo.com
Gary Neville grilled for Qatar World Cup role by Ian Hislop on Have I Got News for You
Gary Neville hosted Have I Got News For You on Friday night and was given a grilling for his commentary role at Qatar 2022. Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville was given a grilling for accepting a commentary role at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar as he hosted BBC satirical show Have I Got News For You on Friday night.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The former Stoke City forward has been in sensational form recently for the Bundesliga giants, scoring eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions. Choupo-Moting, 33, is...
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona's Gerard Pique starts against Almeria in last-ever match at Camp Nou
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up against Almeria for his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up for the Blaugrana in their LaLiga clash at home to Almeria on Saturday night – his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Pique...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting identified as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Manchester United are set to turn to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. That's according to outlandish reports that the 33-year-old – last seen in the Premier League struggling at Stoke City – is being lined up as the post-CR7 successor, after a wild career ride following his exit from English football.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023: Who should I sign in FM23?
Football Manager 2023 is the most in-depth version of the game yet – here's who to bring into your squad, whatever you're looking for. You've got Football Manager 2023, you've chosen your club and now you're looking to make some signings. The big question is… who are you going to bring into the squad?
Comments / 0