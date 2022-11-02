Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Steam on Chromebooks enters beta, adds AMD support
It has been almost three years since Chromebook users got word that Steam support is coming to ChromeOS. We're still not totally there yet, but today Google announced that it's ready to enter beta testing. In a blog post, Zach Alcorn, Google product manager, announced that Steam on Chromebooks is...
Ars Technica
Intel says that both Intel and AMD CPUs can update Arc GPU firmware [Updated]
Update, 7:35 pm ET: Intel told Ars Technica that it is possible for both Intel and AMD-based platforms to update Arc GPU firmware, and that Intel's Management Engine wasn't actually required for firmware updates. "Intel Arc products do not require the host CSME to update Arc firmware," an Intel spokesperson...
RDNA 3 GPUs are 'competing at $1,000 or below' leaving the RTX 4090 to 'a segment of its own'
AMD's Scott Herkelman says the company is not focusing on the RTX 4090 with its first RDNA 3 graphics cards.
US News and World Report
Qualcomm Revenue Forecast Falls Short as Smartphone Sales Slump; Shares Slide
(Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc's forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion short of Street estimates, as the chipmaker struggles with a slump in sales to smartphone customers, sending its shares down 7% in after-hours trading. The company also projected a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter, and said it expected a...
Ars Technica
OpenAI debuts DALL-E API so devs can integrate its AI artwork into their apps
On Thursday, OpenAI announced the introduction of an API for its DALL-E image synthesis model that will allow developers to easily integrate its AI image generation technology into their apps. DALL-E, currently available as a standalone commercial service, allows people to generate novel 1024×1024 images from text descriptions called "prompts." The generated images can vary in style from photorealistic to abstract—and many styles in between.
getnews.info
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
Qualcomm Stock Slumps As Muted Smartphone Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat
Qualcomm (QCOM) shares slumped lower Thursday after the smartphone chipmaker forecast weaker-than-expected near-term profits amid the ongoing Covid restrictions in China and downturn in broader consumer demand. Qualcomm, which topped Street profit forecasts with an adjusted bottom line of $3.13 for the three months ending in September, its fiscal fourth...
Ars Technica
Age of Empires is 25 years old and fans are shaping the franchise
It’s been 25 years since a small studio in Dallas recast the ancient world through the prism of a real-time strategy game. Age of Empires has echoed Monk wololos about our homes ever since: Parents believed that their kids were learning history; kids believed that they were gaming surreptitiously. And veteran players know that both were right.
