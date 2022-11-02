Read full article on original website
'Hip Hop Homicides' Producer Hopes Series Will Help Curb Rap Murders
EXCLUSIVE - Takeoff’s tragic death earlier this week underscores the violence that continues to plague the Hip Hop community, but one of the brains behind Hip Hop Homicides hopes the forthcoming series will help curb this alarming trend. Hosted by Van Lathan and executive produced by 50 Cent and...
J.I.D Adds New Song To ‘The Forever Story’ Album So Fans Can Play It ‘The Correct Way’
J.I.D has added a new song to his latest album, The Forever Story, and according to him, fans can now listen to the project in the right way. The Dreamville rapper included the song “2007” on his album after clearance issues prevented it from making the tracklist when the LP first dropped in August. J.I.D took to Twitter to revel in the news.
Akon Says Young Thug & Gunna’s ‘Serial Killer’ Music Doesn’t Reflect Who They Are
Akon has shared his insight into Young Thug and Gunna‘s ongoing legal issues, including what he believes their music says about them. In a recent interview with VLAD TV, the “Locked Up” hitmaker turned the conversation to the 56-count YSL RICO indictment which saw Thug and Gunna and 26 others arrested in May.
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
J. Prince Breaks Silence On TakeOff’s Death: ‘This Shouldn’t Have Happened’
Music executive J. Prince has shared his thoughts on TakeOff’s passing after it was reported that his son, Jas Prince, was with Quavo and the 28-year-old at the time of the shooting. The music executive shared his thoughts on the shooting in a lengthy Instagram post and proclaimed that...
Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Ex-Employee Who Claims He Praised Hitler
Kanye West has reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed he praised Hitler and rambled on about conspiracy theories involving Jewish people. According to documents obtained by NBC News, the employee accused Ye of using antisemitic language in the workplace for years and said he more than one time praised Hitler and the Nazis during company meetings. Ye had denied the claims made by the former employee.
Kanye West Unable To Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own Trademark
Kanye West will not be able to sell his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts due to a block by two Black men who own the trademark to the controversial slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became legal owners of the slogan last month. The duo decided to obtain the trademark once they saw Kanye West was moving forward with the sale of the shirts.
Future Drops $16.3M On Lavish New Miami Mansion
Future has just copped a new mansion, and it’s come with quite a hefty price tag. According to TMZ, King Pluto upped his real estate game and reportedly copped a 10-figure mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach. The residence, according to real estate sources, is an 8,897 square...
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Pay Homage To The Proud Family For Halloween
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have given fans a belated look at the Knowles-Carter family’s Halloween 2022 looks, which paid tribute to a beloved Disney family. In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday (November 3), the power couple and their three children were dressed as the fictional titular family from The Proud Family, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.
Kanye West Sends Love To Migos Following Takeoff’s Death
Kanye West has sent his condolences to the Migos following the death of Takeoff earlier this week. Ye headed to Twitter on Thursday (November 3) to show love to the Atlanta trio. In the midst of his tweets firing back at critics, Kanye posted a photo from the Donda 2 listening party in Miami where he hit the stage with Migos draped in all-black threads.
Drake Takes Shots At Serena Williams’ ‘Groupie’ Husband On ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage have released their collaborative project Her Loss, and some of Drizzy’s bars have stirred up controversy. The 6 God already made headlines on Friday (November 4) when he insinuated on the song “Circo Loco” that Megan Thee Stallion was lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, to which Meg issued a scathing rebuttal.
50 Cent Honors Takeoff During Concert, Gives Quavo Advice On Posthumous Music
50 Cent has paid tribute to Takeoff following the rapper’s tragic death, while offering words of advice to his Migos brethren Quavo. During an arena concert in Seinäjoki, Finland on Tuesday night (November 1), the G-Unit rapper honored Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas earlier that day.
Drake Shows Love To Lil Yachty: ‘Where Would I Be Without Our Friendship’
Drake has shown some love to his close friend Lil Yachty, who had a heavy hand in crafting his new album Her Loss with 21 Savage. Her Loss dropped on Friday (November 4), and while fans and critics alike spent the day picking through Drake’s subliminal disses at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM and Serena Williams’s husband, Drizzy took some time to praise Yachty for all of his contributions to the project, which included its unique cover art.
Westside Gunn Speaks On Finally Working With ‘Dream’ Collaborator RZA
Westside Gunn teamed up with RZA on the opening track of his new mixtape 10, and he’s revealed what it was like landing the “dream” collaboration. In a new interview with Fader, Westside Gunn spoke on locking in with the legendary producer for the album intro that also features AA Rashid. According to the Buffalo, New York native, he’s been hoping to get something in with RZA for a long time and is grateful he was finally able to get it done.
DRAM Calls Drake A ‘Bitch’ Over ‘Her Loss’ Diss, Revisits 2015 Fight: ‘I Pressed His Ass’
DRAM has shared some words for Drake after the Toronto megastar seemingly fired off some lyrical shots in his direction on new track “BackOutsideBoyz.”. In a slick play of words on the Her Loss track, Drake appears to reference a time when DRAM caught a beat down from his security in 2015.
DaBaby Puts Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ In Tailspin With Rapid-Fire Freestyle
DaBaby is proving that he’s still one of the best in the game with a hot freestyle over the beat for Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”. While traveling through Rochester, New York on his tour bus, DaBaby was asked if still believed he was the best rapper. The Charlotte rapper quickly responded with a quick verse after hearing “Last Last” — which samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me” — come over the speakers.
Diddy Among Investors Behind Elon Musk’s $44B Twitter Takeover
Diddy has been revealed to be one of the silent investors behind Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to TMZ, Puff invested north of $10 million to have a seat at the table when it comes to the direction of the social media platform. TMZ‘s sources say...
Jim Jones Salutes TakeOff During His ‘Drip Report’
Jim Jones has dedicated his latest Drip Report to Takeoff, whom he called a “legend” while also taking the opportunity to give Migos their flowers. Forgoing his signature foot tap and jovial tone, Jimmy appeared solemn in the clip, which was dedicated to Takeoff in its entirety. He opened the segment by stating that Hip Hop and the world had “lost a legend,” and calling Migos “one of the greatest group ever, hands down, undeniable.”
Coach K Pays Heartfelt Tribute To TakeOff, One Of The Most ‘Caring Human Beings’
Coach K has shared an emotional tribute to TakeOff, revealing that he and his QC protégé shared a close personal bond and a love of art. The veteran music executive issued his personal thoughts about TakeOff’s death via Instagram on Thursday (November 3) after having previously shared a formal statement from Quality Control Music. In the post, Coach K called his fallen artist one of the “kindest, humblest, [most] caring human beings” he’d ever met.
Childish Gambino Is ‘Down To Clown’ In New ‘Community’ Movie
Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has reportedly said he’s “down” to star in the forthcoming Community movie. The cult classic sitcom by Dan Harmon gave Childish Gambino his first major acting gig, and after reports emerged at the end of September that Peacock and Sony Pictures TV had greenlit a movie focused on the beloved Greendale Community College, all eyes were on the creative polymath to see if he’d reunite with his old castmates.
