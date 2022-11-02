Westside Gunn teamed up with RZA on the opening track of his new mixtape 10, and he’s revealed what it was like landing the “dream” collaboration. In a new interview with Fader, Westside Gunn spoke on locking in with the legendary producer for the album intro that also features AA Rashid. According to the Buffalo, New York native, he’s been hoping to get something in with RZA for a long time and is grateful he was finally able to get it done.

2 DAYS AGO