Corte Madera, CA

Water main break creates traffic delays in Corte Madera neighborhood

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF/BCN) – A water main broke in Corte Madera Wednesday, causing traffic delays, officials there said that morning.

The break happened in the vicinity of 486 Redwood Ave. in the Christmas Tree Hill neighborhood.

Emergency repairs of the pipeline are underway to restore service, but Redwood Avenue is closed in the area until they are completed.

Detours will be posted for nearby residents and traffic delays should be expected.

CBS San Francisco

San Jose gas station tries offering charging for electric vehicles

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At a Rotten Robbie gas station in San Jose, management is running an experiment: they've installed two EV charging stations on site, so they can be a spot where people fuel up and charge up.But the results haven't been all that promising, said Robinson Oil and Rotten Robbie Gas Stations CEO  Erin Graziosi."We average about one-and-a-half EV customers per day between the four charging points," she said. "We make little to no money. I mean, it cost more to put in than we make on any revenue coming out of it."Despite the minimal use and...
SAN JOSE, CA
