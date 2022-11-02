Water main break creates traffic delays in Corte Madera neighborhood

PIX Now 10:45

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF/BCN) – A water main broke in Corte Madera Wednesday, causing traffic delays, officials there said that morning.

The break happened in the vicinity of 486 Redwood Ave. in the Christmas Tree Hill neighborhood.

Emergency repairs of the pipeline are underway to restore service, but Redwood Avenue is closed in the area until they are completed.

Detours will be posted for nearby residents and traffic delays should be expected.