“We splashed in the water” – Meghan Markle Reveals the Details of Her Day Out With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in California THIS Summer

Read full article on original website
Madelene Crane
3d ago
Why do we have to see this, this is. not news. Next we’ll hear when she is potty trained. Ugh
Reply(1)
33
nyc
2d ago
Dear Newsbreak please stop rerunning the same story.Maybe put advertiments in place when there is no news.
Reply
15
Mae Jackson-Phillips
3d ago
who cares about what she does or doesn't do. lier is all she is
Reply(1)
32
Related
The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Wanted a Little Bit of Distance From Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex’s Body Language Reportedly Hinted at His Underlying Issues With His Wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inseparable ever since they started dating in 2016. Throughout the past six years, some sources have been claiming that the couple has been dealing with some issues. Others even accused the Sussexes of divorcing, but nothing has been proven to be accurate. Table...
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
netflixjunkie.com
“It’s Meghan I’m after” – Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle of Dictating the Agenda of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 in the hope of staying away from controversies. However, the media, especially the Royals Experts, now keeps a greater tab on the ex-royal couple. They have a bone to pick with everything that the Sussexes do to nourish their life in the States. Be it Markle’s Archetypes or Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare; they dig it all. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex is always the primary target.
netflixjunkie.com
How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?
As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
netflixjunkie.com
Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry
A body language expert analyzed new photos released of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and spotted a trick the queen would use. The expert thinks Meghan's color choice is an attempt to look 'royal.'
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Royal Expert Says She Knows Prince Harry Had a Crush on Meghan Two Years Before They Started Dating
A royal author and commentator is revealing how she found out that Prince Harry actually had a crush on Meghan Markle two years before meeting her.
netflixjunkie.com
Why Is Meghan Markle Jealous of Cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice?
No matter how harsh life takes a toll on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, she has always made sure to stand her ground, mostly, for genuine reasons. This turned many of her relations sour as many did not seem to understand where she was coming from. As a result, there has been a perennial outflow of intolerable controversies that have time and again engulfed the former actress.
netflixjunkie.com
“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast
Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
In Style
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s youngest child, 1-year-old Lilibet Diana, just reached a major developmental milestone — and like any proud mom, the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t wait to share all of the details during the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes. While talking with actress...
Meghan Markle Details Family’s ‘Chaotic’ Morning Routine as Daughter Lili Starts Walking: She’s ‘In the Thick’ of Toddling
Life as a busy mom. Meghan Markle opened up about her chaotic morning routine with husband Prince Harry and their two children. “I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained during the Tuesday, November 1, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, while speaking about being a wife and mother with guest Pamela Adlon. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Comments / 19