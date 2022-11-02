“We splashed in the water” – Meghan Markle Reveals the Details of Her Day Out With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in California THIS Summer

Life as a busy mom. Meghan Markle opened up about her chaotic morning routine with husband Prince Harry and their two children. “I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained during the Tuesday, November 1, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, while speaking about being a wife and mother with guest Pamela Adlon. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO