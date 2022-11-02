Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Not much longer and democrats will require you to buy a permit to breathe. Don’t forget to vote them back in!
Reply(1)
3
Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5M for electric school buses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets. It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate. The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them. But the law enforcement unit in charge of finding theft from the program and abuse of its patients has the lowest rate of charging crimes in the nation.
Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way
‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly
What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2,...
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
