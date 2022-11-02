ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 2

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Not much longer and democrats will require you to buy a permit to breathe. Don’t forget to vote them back in!

Reply(1)
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5M for electric school buses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets. It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate. The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly

What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2,...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy