Songs About Montana

As we all know, Montana is the best state in the US; her beauty, serenity, and ever-changing landscapes keep us in awe all year round. How many songs do you think have been written about Montana? We can tell you it’s a lot, and here are a handful of our favorites.

Montana Song - Hank Williams Jr.

Since we had our first snowfall this weekend, it seems fitting to start with Hank Williams Jr.’s “Montana Song.” Williams hits the classic country sound many people associate with Montana and the West. In the song, Montana is said to be where Williams would go “to rest his soul,” as the state offers solitude with the winter. Winter in Montana can be isolating, cold, and challenging, but Williams thinks it’s the perfect place to get over that special someone. The lyrics play out in our imaginations as we can see our favorite scenic spreads of the state in the wintertime.

Meet Me in Montana - Marie Osmond & Dan Seals

If you’re lucky, you might have met someone you love in Montana. In Marie Osmond & Dan Seals’ song, “Meet Me in Montana,” love will always end up in our great state. We hear the duet sing about chasing dreams but never being satisfied with the experience, wishing to be together and seeing Montana in each other’s eyes. This wonderful song can touch many of our heartstrings and make us think about that special somebody in our lives.

Big City - Merle Haggard

A classic song about Montana is one of my personal favorites. “Big City” by Merle Haggard tells the tale of working in the big city and yearning for the Big Sky State. We’ve all felt this feeling, especially on gorgeous Montana days when we’re stuck inside working and have the same thought of walking off our steady jobs to explore our backyard. The steel guitar gives this song the feeling of old country music. We’ll have this song on repeat in the spring!

Wild Montana Skies - John Denver ft. Emmylou Harris

Montanans should at least have a few John Denver songs in their back pocket that they love. “Wild Montana Skies” by John Denver featuring Emmylou Harris should be one of your favorites from him. This song is a ballad of a Montana man being in tune with nature and being an untouchable and unknowable person causing lore around him to form.

Livingston Saturday Night - Jimmy Buffet

Have you visited Livingston? Possibly on a Saturday night? If you have, you probably have heard Jimmy Buffet’s song, “Livingston Saturday Night.” This song is a party for your ears! We can’t say we’ve experienced a rockin’ and rollin’ Livingston Saturday night, but we would be open to sharing one. Buffet’s song makes everyone want to run to the dance floor and bust a move to get the party started. Were you one of the young women he met that night?

Montana - Frank Zappa

This song might be the most different song about Montana. Frank Zappa’s “Montana” explores the frontier of becoming a dental floss “tycoon.” I hope you’ve been flossing because I don’t know if I would want to buy floss from Zappa. Some say the song is about cracking down on weed in the 70s in Montana - but we don’t know if this is the message behind the lyrics. This is funky, jiving, and smooth on the ears when you get past the lyrics. Tina Turner and Ikettes are featured as background vocals. This song about Montana is interesting, to say the least.

Montana Rodeo - Chris LeDoux

July is a sought-after month in our great state. You can throw a rock and hit a rodeo happening somewhere, and it’s the place to be on the weekends. We’ve all spent time in the stands, visiting with friends, watching the rodeo, and drinking a cold beer under a Montana sunset. Chris LeDoux’s song “Montana Rodeo” describes this precisely. LeDoux also touches on the mix of people you can run into in Missoula, which is pretty accurate to the range of clothing you can run into. Our rodeo can’t be compared to any other state’s rodeos. We have the best view and the best people in Montana.

Goodnight Montana - David Walburn

Have you ever left home and missed Montana? We know that feeling. David Walburn’s song “Goodnight Montana” talks about never being able to say goodbye to Montana but goodnight. His lyrics, “Turn the lights out on another great day in paradise,” is entirely accurate to how we feel about our great state. This song is a cheery, upbeat song that makes your heart feel full when thinking about Montana.

Montana Lullaby - Ken Overcast

Did you know we have a state lullaby? Performed by Ken Overcast, “Montana Lullaby” is something that can make you want to kick your boots up for a short rest. The relaxing sound of acoustic guitar and harmonica. This lullaby embodies what Montana is like in a song. Clear your mind and listen to our lullaby.

Long Legged Hannah - Jesse Hunter

“Long Legged Hannah” by Jesse Hunter doesn’t need much introduction. This song talks about Hannah from Butte, Montana, and how no woman compares to her. We can agree that we have some of the most beautiful women in the country. This makes you want to jump up and start line dancing in a loud bar room. Have you met the infamous Hannah from Butte this song is about?

My Home's in Montana - Wylie Gustafson

If you’ve never heard this song, are you even from Montana? “My Home’s in Montana” by Wylie Gustafson is an iconic song of our state. Did you quote the first few lyrics as a child? A classic song of our state should be played more often. Put your “foot in the stirrup” and “gallop away” listening to this song.

200 Miles From Montana - Greensky Bluegrass

If you’re a bluegrass fan, this is your Montana song. “200 Miles From Montana” by Greensky Bluegrass has all the instrumental solos your heart could desire. This song has a unique sense of Montana and traveling to other states. From cowboy bars to cars breaking down and staying in cheap motels sounds like Montana to us. If you’ve ever broken down on the road, it can be an adventure, to say the least.

Cut Bank, Montana - Hank Williams Jr.

We all know how cold Cut Bank can get in our brutal winters. Hank Williams Jr.’s song “Cut Bank, Montana” depicts his love for a woman who leaves another man for him. The moments they had together are something he’s holding onto in the lyrics of this song. A ballad of sorts, this song can show listeners how fierce love and Cut Bank can be in the wintertime.

Showdown at Big Sky - Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson’s song “Showdown at Big Sky” is something that’ll give you chills. Some have said that the song gives the listener a haunting feeling because of how masterfully the song is put together. The lyrics and background singers make you question what the song is about and point toward talking about the environment. Give this song a listen and tell us what you think it means.

Twodot Montana - Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. has written a lot of songs about Montana. Another is “Twodot Montana.” The lyrics tell a story about a man locked up in Deer Lodge Penitentiary for a crime he didn’t commit. The last line in the song says, “Yes, I’m a Montana cowboy, and I don’t give a damn.” We sure know a lot of rugged cowboys that could relate to this line!

Montana Melody - LeGrande Harvey

We all feel sentimental about Montana and its beautiful landscape. “Montana Melody” by LeGrande Harvey hits all our feelings towards our great state. Harvey touches on our mountains, Charlie Russel skies, waterways, and that Montana is our “home sweet home.” This song depicts the perfect picture of what Montana is and the beauty the state holds.

Blue Montana Skies - Riders in the Sky

What’s a Montana song without some yodeling? Luckily we have a piece with some yodeling in it. “Blue Montana Skies” by Riders in the Sky gives us a slower-paced song about riding a pony under the Big Sky and not caring where you may end up. This song reminds us of the songs cowboys would sing on a cattle drive across the land. Can you yodel the part in the Montana song?

Montana Cowgirl - Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris’s song “Montana Cowgirl” makes many of us feel the same about leaving Montana. Harris’s lyrics tell us that Montana was where she was always supposed to be, and leaving was a mistake. Montana is where the heart will always be! Montana is where we all belong.

Songs have been and will continue to be written about our great state. What is your favorite Montana song?