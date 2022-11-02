After Hours Most Active for Nov 2, 2022 : OABI, VONG, EW, QQQ, ROKU, RTO, AAPL, TQQQ, LUMN, STLA, T, MET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is -2.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

1 DAY AGO