Late touchdown from Clay Oven sends Billings Central to Class A semifinals
BILLINGS- A touchdown run from Clay Oven with 54 seconds remaining will send Billings Central back to the Class A semifinals. Oven scored from short distance near the goal line with 54 seconds to play as the Rams defeated Dillon 24-21. Billings Central led Dillon 10-0 at halftime after a...
11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal
SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
MSU Billings men's hoops races past Carroll to cap impressive exhibition slate
BILLINGS — Can you win a conference basketball title in November? Unless your league started months earlier, probably not. But can you also see the emerging signs of a contender in the season's first few days? Absolutely. And considering the week Montana State Billings men's basketball is having —...
Hunter Sharbono, Fairview run past Joliet in 8-man quarters
JOLIET- With wind whipping in Joliet, Fairview relied on their strong running game and dominated the trenches in a 50-6 win on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors scored on all four of their first half drives and jumped out to a 26-0 lead. Three of those touchdowns were scored on the ground by Hunter Sharbono. Martin Manuel also scored on a short run near the goal line.
Missoula Sentinel makes fourth straight semifinal with 14-7 win over Billings West
BILLINGS--Missoula Sentinel and Billings West squared off at Daylis Stadium in the AA quarterfinals Friday. The Spartans have won the last four meetings including the season opener this year in Billings. The Golden Bears had an impressive start with an opening drive that lasted over five minutes. They capped it...
Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs
BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
Jorgensen heads to Bozeman for Celebrate Ag Weekend, equipment shops along the way
DAGMAR, Mont. – With the 2022 growing season in the rearview mirror, life has actually started to slow down for northeastern Montana grain farmer Tanner Jorgensen. The pace of life has slowed down so much that Tanner was even confident enough to use the “Q” word during a phone update on Oct. 25.
Hardin High School celebrates Indigenous culture with student fashion show
Hardin High School kicked off Native America Heritage Month, with a school-run fashion show. First time freshman models took to the stage floor of Hardin High School's auditorium, for their first annual indigenous fashion show. Students experienced preparing and making a fashion show a reality, while wearing clothes created by...
BOLO from Sidney police asking for help finding young boy
The Sidney, Montana police department issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a green camper truck vehicle being driven by Raymond Berry. Berry is believed to have his 4-year-old son Taylem Berry with him and has not communicated with the child’s mother, Autumn Jorstad, since October 9, 2022.
USACE helping with post-flooding related permitting in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Montana Regulatory personnel will be staged at key locations in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties to help people with post-flooding related permitting. Local applicants can get help Monday Nov. 7 to Thursday, Nov. 10, and Monday Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov....
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
Sidney police asking public to be on the lookout for missing 4-year-old believed to be with father
SIDNEY, Mont. - The Sidney Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of 4-year-old Taylem Berry. Taylem is the son of Raymond Berry and Autumn Jorstad, and is believed to be in the custody of his father. Ravmond has not communicated with Autumn since October 9th, 2022 regarding his or Taylem's whereabouts.
It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!
Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
On Nov. 4, 2017, gunshots rang out at the old Big Bear Sports Center
For the last couple of days at the Billings Police barn, about 35 received training with first responder mental heath.
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld
Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction raises record amount
BILLINGS — More than $79,000 was raised during the 24th annual Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction this year, the Montana State Billings athletic department announced on Saturday. It is one of the primary fundraising events for the department. All proceeds from the auction and Halloween party help fund scholarships for student-athletes.
