Yellowstone County, MT

11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
BILLINGS, MT
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal

SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
SHEPHERD, MT
Hunter Sharbono, Fairview run past Joliet in 8-man quarters

JOLIET- With wind whipping in Joliet, Fairview relied on their strong running game and dominated the trenches in a 50-6 win on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors scored on all four of their first half drives and jumped out to a 26-0 lead. Three of those touchdowns were scored on the ground by Hunter Sharbono. Martin Manuel also scored on a short run near the goal line.
JOLIET, MT
Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs

BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
BILLINGS, MT
Hardin High School celebrates Indigenous culture with student fashion show

Hardin High School kicked off Native America Heritage Month, with a school-run fashion show. First time freshman models took to the stage floor of Hardin High School's auditorium, for their first annual indigenous fashion show. Students experienced preparing and making a fashion show a reality, while wearing clothes created by...
HARDIN, MT
BOLO from Sidney police asking for help finding young boy

The Sidney, Montana police department issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a green camper truck vehicle being driven by Raymond Berry. Berry is believed to have his 4-year-old son Taylem Berry with him and has not communicated with the child’s mother, Autumn Jorstad, since October 9, 2022.
SIDNEY, MT
It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!

Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
BILLINGS, MT
Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible

BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld

Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
BILLINGS, MT
Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction raises record amount

BILLINGS — More than $79,000 was raised during the 24th annual Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction this year, the Montana State Billings athletic department announced on Saturday. It is one of the primary fundraising events for the department. All proceeds from the auction and Halloween party help fund scholarships for student-athletes.
BILLINGS, MT

