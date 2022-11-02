Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the statement says. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."
Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
Dejounte Murray's triple-double powers Hawks past Pelicans in OT
Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.
