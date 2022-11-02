Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United star not in transfer talks with any other club, Ten Hag will decide his future
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not currently in talks with any other club as his priority is to remain at Old Trafford. The Spanish shot-stopper has had a great career at Man Utd, but there remains some uncertainty about his situation beyond this season as he nears the end of his contract.
Yardbarker
Manchester United star “running out of chances” says journalist
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been given little chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford. The Dutch midfielder signed from Ajax in 2020 but is yet to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side. Van de Beek spent some time out on loan at Everton last season, but his temporary spell away from Manchester United was just as unsuccessful.
Comments / 0