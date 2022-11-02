Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Outlander's Sam Heughan shares new look at Celine Dion movie
Outlander actor Sam Heughan has served up a new look at his rom-com, Love Again. The movie formerly titled It's All Coming Back to Me (after the Celine Dion song), explores the question: what if a random text introduces you to the love of your life?. Heughan took to Instagram...
digitalspy.com
Jennifer Lawrence exits new movie because of The Dropout
Jennifer Lawrence has exited her new film with Adam McKay titled Bad Blood because of the Hulu show The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence was set to play her iteration of Holmes in the McKay film, which she was also...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's WandaVision spinoff adds White Lotus star
Marvel Studios have lined-up another famous face for the cast of upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. White Lotus and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the WandaVision spin-off, according to Variety. However, details of Plaza’s role are currently being kept under wraps so fans...
digitalspy.com
Andor's chilling new Star Wars villain might not be who you think she is
Andor episode 9 spoilers follow. When it comes to the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars, big bads like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine reign supreme. Still, that hasn’t stopped Andor from delivering a whole host of vile villains we’d love to see obliterated like Alderaan. The snivelling Syril...
digitalspy.com
Mom's Anna Faris discusses her relationship with ex Chris Pratt and his new wife
Mom star Anna Faris has opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife. Faris and Pratt parted ways in 2017 after eight years of marriage and they've been co-parenting their 10-year-old son Jack ever since. While Pratt is now married to author Katherine Shawrznegger, who...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard hints at bigger storylines for Daniel Osbourne
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has discussed what's up next for his character Daniel Osbourne, hinting there might be a big storyline for him in the new year. Speaking to the Daily Express about the current story involving killer Stephen Reid and his future role on the soap, Mallard revealed that scriptwriters keep the actors in the dark about storylines for as long as possible.
digitalspy.com
Sarah Jayne Dunn calls out Hollyoaks over double standards
Former Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has called out the show for showing double standards over nudity. Dunn, who played Mandy Richardson, was fired from the show after she opened up an OnlyFans account, but a recent episode of the Channel 4 soap showed Owen Warner’s character Romeo completely in the nude, even flashing his bare bum on camera.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer makes big decision after Billy stages intervention
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street saw a surprise intervention for Summer Spellman tonight (November 4), following her plan to keep her pregnancy a secret. Friday's episode saw Summer struggle with morning sickness, leading to suspicion from Billy. At the garage, Aaron warned Summer that she wouldn't be able to...
digitalspy.com
Batwoman star lands next lead movie role
Batwoman star Ruby Rose will run through a battlefield in the movie Dirty Angels. Set to begin shooting next month in Morocco and then Greece, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that this one is being directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) from newcomer Alissa Silverman's script. Eva Green has been cast...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
Friends star Matthew Perry reveals big format change he wanted
Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to convince producers to change the format of the show for one episode. The actor has been chatting a lot about the show recently for the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, including difficult times with co-stars and nearly missing last year's reunion.
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
digitalspy.com
Fast and Furious star Sung Kang to direct horror comedy
Fast & Furious star Sung Kang is changing gears for his directorial debut. The actor, who plays Han in the Fast franchise, is behind the camera for Shaky Shivers, a horror comedy which pays homage to the '90s. Shaky Shivers centres on two ice cream shop employees (played by Brooke...
digitalspy.com
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role
Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo won't do another Marvel movie for a long time
Anthony and Joe Russo took over the Avengers franchise after two well-received Captain America films, wrapping up a decade of storytelling with Endgame and nabbing the highest-grossing film at the box office (for a time). The brothers stepped away from Marvel Studios since then, focusing on their own studio AGBO...
digitalspy.com
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo say Hercules live-action remake will be inspired by TikTok
Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said their upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Hercules will be inspired by TikTok. In an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers highlighted how some recent Disney remakes have been criticised for playing it safe and closely sticking to the original material. In...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
Comments / 0