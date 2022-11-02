Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Olivos Effluent Issue
Los Olivos is a small, dusty, western town, while Washington, D.C., is a former swamp in north Virginia. Unlike Washington, Los Olivos neither needs nor wants a big government “solution” in search of a problem. The Los Olivos Community Services District Board is ignoring its original plan, endorsed...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara sells for $4 million
A spacious house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 2,420-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022 for $3,960,000, or $1,636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nina, Lance, and Bernie
This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carty for County Office of Education
I am strongly backing Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Office of Education for one primary reason: all that she delivers for our county schools. I speak from experience when I say that the role of a good board member is to be a two-way conduit: first as a voice on behalf of the community and second as a way to provide support for schools from connections and knowledge of the community. You can’t find anyone who has served in more community roles than Marybeth, with her decades of service as a leader the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Children’s Project, CADA’s Fighting Back Mentor Program Task Force, and Santa Barbara Partners in Education, to name just a few. She is incredibly well respected for all the ways she gives back.
Santa Barbara Independent
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
kclu.org
Work officially underway on new South Coast roundabout which is expected to fix problem intersection
It’s a South Coast intersection which has been an issue for years, with two freeway on and offramps, and three streets all coming together in one place. Work is now official underway on a project to fix the issue, with what will be a roundabout at Olive Mill Road in Montecito. The idea is to improve the traffic flow between Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, Jameson Lane, and Highway 101. Traffic is currently regulated by a series of stop signs.
Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.
Santa Barbara Independent
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
Santa Barbara Police Activities League to receive $500,000
Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be presented with a $500,000 check to fund job training opportunities for local underrepresented youth on Friday, November 4.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Business Is Heating Up for IHOP at New Location on Hollister Avenue in Goleta
The breakfast options in Goleta just got a lot bigger. Bringing a little relief to the long lines at Cajun Kitchen and Jeannine's comes IHOP, formerly known as the International House of Pancakes. The chain restaurant has hopped from near the corner of Calle Real and Turnpike Road to the...
Coastal View
Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase
The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed
Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were 😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Garage Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Waste
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the cause of this fire was due improper disposal of smoking materials in a trash can inside of the garage. Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road. Update by the edhat staff. 4:00 p.m. November 2, 2022. A cat was rescued...
