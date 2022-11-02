Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Back Bottlenose Dolphins
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley like many zoos around the country including The Lake Superior Zoo often exchanges animals on a temporary or more permanent basis. The pod of bottlenose dolphins that are back at the Minnesota Zoo is temporary. I was over the moon when I first saw...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Holidazzle is Back in Minnesota This Month
Yes! Holidazzle is back this year and it is here for a whole 4 weeks in Loring Park in Minneapolis and will feature old traditions and new attractions. Starting Friday, November 25th till Sunday December 18th Holidazzle will take place every Friday through Sunday until the 18th!. If you have...
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
Faribault Home Fire Results in Firefighter Injury
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reports at 2:07 a.m. November 4, 2022 his department along with Faribault Police, Rice County Sheriff and North Ambulance were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2026 198th St. West. Upon arrival he says, "Large flames were seen from the backside of the home....
Now You Know, Minnesota Gophers Literally Invented Cheerleading
Cheerleading is everywhere in 2022 and you have the University of Minnesota's Golden Gophers' 1898 losing streak to thank for it!. It was 1898, the Gophers were having a really bad season. After a 28-0 whomping by Madison, students demanded a change. The president of the U wanted a change, too. So, on November 11th, there was a meeting that changed the course of history forever.
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Amazon Driver In Minnesota Brutally Beat Family Dog
A family from Buffalo Minnesota is missing a member of the family and it has taken a huge toll on everyone including the other dogs who are wondering where their sister dog is. This tragic situation could have been avoided with proper training on the part of the Amazon driver. By the sounds of it, the family lives on the outskirts of town on 8 acres of land and their three dogs roam freely outside.
Faribault Police K9 Nose Points to Fentanyl/Cash Seizure
The Faribault Police Department reports Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m. a officer initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of 7th Street NW. The stop was executed after the officer observed the known subject, Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
How About A Selfie? Minnesota Man’s Cat Joins Him In Tree Stand
This was so fun to find on social media this weekend. A Southern Minnesota man showed off his tree stand companion as his pet followed him out and up this weekend as he was scouting for deer. My realtor from when my wife and I sold our home in Montgomery...
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Gobble, Gobble: Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
