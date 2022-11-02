Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston
Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
country1025.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
New England celebrates Veterans Day as restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes
Tuscan Brands CEO Joseph Faro shared with FOX Business how his restaurants honor America's heroes with a free meal for Veterans Day, a 12-year-old tradition.
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
Time Out Global
Locke-Ober lunches are back at Yvonne’s
Yes, Halloween was this week. But Christmas trees are already going up around Boston. And you know what that means—it is time to start booking holiday parties, get-togethers with friends and Christmas lunches! And the best part is that Yvonne’s is doing Locke-Ober lunches once again. What are...
A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
Tickets now on sale for Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The holiday season is quickly approaching and tickets are now available Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium for the final time. Tickets for this drive-thru holiday lights experience start at just $23 per standard vehicle for select dates here. Tickets must be purchased for a specific...
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
