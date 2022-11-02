Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress

Read full article on original website
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from online
Pelosi May Resign From Congress
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's Health
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for months
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
‘It’s going to be a long haul’: Pelosi makes first public on-camera comments about husband’s attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday spoke publicly on-camera for the first time about the attack on her husband, Paul, and his ongoing recovery, saying that “it’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well.”. “Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at...
Steve Bannon appeals contempt of Congress conviction
Steve Bannon, ex-adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, filed a notice of appeal in federal court Friday to challenge his conviction and sentence for criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon’s sentence of four months in prison — for failing to turn over documents or show up to testify before...
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady — spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate — she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an “I see you” to female voters.
Putin signs law to mobilize Russian citizens convicted of serious crimes
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize. This makes it possible to mobilize hundreds...
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents — one sitting and two former — descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who held a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama...
Walton: Don’t be ‘wreckless’ with your vote
MAYBE IT’S the old editor in me, but I don’t watch television commercials for political candidates quite the same way other people do. You might watch them for some glimpse into what the candidate stands for. After all, like the saying says, “if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” But there’s a problem. Your quest will often be pointless because a glimpse into what really beats in the heart of a candidate seeking your vote could actually be the last thing he or she wants. So I watch for other tell-tale signs in political commercials that might help me determine who gets my nod on Election Day. Exhibit A: One candidate running for public office hereabouts has a TV commercial that spells out his disgust with “wreckless spending.” In one sense, of course, who could argue with that? Nobody wants to see government so out of control that its spending amounts to a train wreck. So “wreckless” is definitely the way to go.
Biden calls out Elon Musk and Twitter at Chicago-area fundraiser
President Joe Biden on Friday called out Elon Musk, saying the billionaire had purchased a social media platform that “spews lies all across the world.”. “Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, according to the pool.
