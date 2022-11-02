We, the parents and families of Carl Joseph Flynn, continue to give thanks to Jesus for the Bethel Search and Rescue teams and volunteers for all your efforts in trying to find our Boyaq. We thank you all including those from Bethel and from the surrounding villages. There’s no other words to express our gratitude. So many caring friends and relatives came to comfort us and brought food to share. Even from the Anchorage area and outside who all sent donations and food – quyana cakneq from the bottom of our hearts!

BETHEL, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO