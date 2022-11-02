ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Times

Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up antibody protection

Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults’ virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots. Booster doses tweaked to target the most common Omicron strain rolled out in early September, and the Food and Drug Administration said the...
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
960 The Ref

Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine

As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
Fox Business

Pfizer develops RSV vaccine for infants given during pregnancy

Pfizer announced the development of an experimental vaccine administered to pregnant women in order to protect infants from severe illness. The pharmaceutical company announced in a statement that the vaccine was effective at protecting infants and mothers against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in phase 3 of the company's study.
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Ars Technica

Bivalent booster is 4x better against BA.5 in older adults, Pfizer says

The new bivalent COVID-19 booster spurred neutralizing antibody levels that were fourfold higher against the omicron subvariants BA.4/BA.5 in older adults than those seen after the original booster, Pfizer reported Friday. The new data may help calm concerns about whether the updated booster is an improvement over the previous booster....
NASDAQ

Glaxosmithkline Plc Opens Significant Position in DNA Testing Company 23andMe (ME)

Glaxosmithkline Plc has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39,660,487 shares of 23andMe Holding Co. Class A (ME). This represents 13.2% of the company. 23 and Me recently announced positive news regarding their testing services, reporting:. 23andMe Holding Co., a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company...
Psych Centra

Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?

A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...

