Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1976, in Cobleskill, New York to Donald & Linda (Buzek) Crandall. He graduated from Jefferson High School.
Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Per Ted’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will be in the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. Born in Carthage on April 27, 1974, the son of Vernon & Carol Buck Compo, he graduated from Beaver River High School with the Class of 1992. He married Jody Mooney on June 21, 2003, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was formerly employed as a Machine Operator by Climax Manufacturing in Lowville.
John L. Morris, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John L. Morris, 75, Watertown, passed away Friday November 4th, 2022 in Watertown surrounded by his family. The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm before the funeral.
Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.
Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week. The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish. Village...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s. In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones:...
Joyce A. Thesier, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Joyce was born August 4,1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late James and Georgia (Barnes) Dobson. At age 9, her father died, and her mom later was married to Jerome Shaw. She was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Paul R. Thesier on October 18,1948 at St. James Church in Carthage. Paul, owner of Paul R. Thesier and Sons Paving died on September 17, 2009. Joyce at the age of 60, attended and graduated from JCC with a AAS degree in accounting. She opened her own business, J. A. Thesier, EA, and operated the business from her home, specializing in tax preparation.
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month. Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The book swap will take place on...
Blast from the Past: 2010 Harry Potter movie excitement
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2010 when the latest Harry Potter movie was about to hit theaters. Watch the story by then-reporter Katie Alexander on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Watertown seeks developers to improve vacant homes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From vacant to vibrant - Watertown is taking a handful of abandoned city properties in hopes that developers will make them new. “Problem properties in a neighborhood can just sort of bring everything else down. Hopefully, we can get these fixed up and raise those up a little bit,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.
Gift baskets available at Taste NY store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What better gift can you give during the upcoming holiday season than local north country products?. Taste NY market manager Michael Myers says the store has gift baskets you can send to people on your list. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
Federal decision saves Carthage Area Hospital millions of dollars
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital, which was in danger of losing millions in federal funding, got some good news this week. Officials found out CAH keeps its Critical Access certification. On November 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued final regulations redefining what is considered...
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
Children’s Home offers help after adoption
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County wants you to know that it’s National Adoption Awareness Month and they’re ready to help families who’ve adopted. Preventative services manager Melissa Shova and family engagement specialist Allison Arquitt talked about the Children’s Home’s Family...
Pancake breakfast returns to Watertown’s Salvation Army
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s pancake breakfast returns this weekend and it’s expected to size up. The breakfast functions as a fundraiser, inviting folks of all ages to visit the Salvation Army’s State Street location for all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, and other breakfast food.
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
